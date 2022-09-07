2022 Fall High School Sports Preview: Girls soccer capsules

By Staff reports

Capsules for the 2022 fall girls soccer programs in the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington.

In alphabetical order by classification. Records and finish from 2021 season.

4A

Central Valley (11-7-0, 5-4, fifth): Coach Rob Rowe returns for his fifth season at CV and 21st overall. The Bears lost six starters to graduation, including league MVP Zoe Crockett, so Rowe will have to lean on younger returners for leadership. “The goal is to be better by the end of the season and be prepared for districts,” Rowe said. MF Abby Jay is the lone returning senior.

Gonzaga Prep (14-3-0, 8-1, first): Johnny Bartich takes over an experienced squad, with 10 seniors, 14 letter winners and eight starters returning for a team that reached state. “This group has a ton of big game experience,” Bartich said. Junior D Kegan Austin was first-team last year and the Bullpups have a pair of senior goalies, Mia Lewis and Peyton Dixon, who will both see action.

Lewis and Clark (8-9-2, 4-5, sixth): Mica Lamb is back for his seventh season with the Tigers and has nine letter winners and six starters back. LC will be led by senior forward Faith Shaw, senior D Caeli Dornay and junior MF Sofia Alfaro, all of whom earned honors last fall. “This will be the youngest varsity team LC has fielded in some time, perhaps ever,” Lamb said. “The talent and desire are there but competing in the GSL could be a challenge initially as they learn to play at the highest level.”

3A

Cheney (10-9-0, 6-3, fourth): Coach Nels Radtke starts his 11th season with the Blackhawks with 12 letter winners and seven starters back, including all-league junior forward Alex Miller. “We lost a key player at each level of the field and strong leadership, but I believe we have players who are ready to step into those positions,” Radtke said.

Ferris (5-9-0, 3-6, ninth): The Saxons were hit hard by graduation, losing 12 letter winners. Fifth-year coach Alex Bray is stressing the basics. “We are young and need to work on fundamentals, shape, and speed of play to be effective,” Bray said. Three-year all-league forward Cadence Peroff is back for her senior campaign.

Mead (11-7, 6-3, third): Second-year coach Casey Curtis lost three first-team all-leaguers but has six starters and 13 letter winners back for the Panthers, including second-team pick junior MF Teryn Gardner. “Year one at the helm was a success overall but we didn’t get over that hump and off to state,” Curtis said. “The (players) we lost were very critical to our success last year.”

Mt. Spokane (11-5-0, 7-2, second): Defensive MVP Bre Koscielski leads six returning starters for fourth-year coach Shannon Stiles. “We return the core of our back line defense which managed to hold teams to just six goals in the course of (last) season,” Stiles said. “We have some key returners who are healthy and ready for action, in addition to some young players who will be a great addition in our attack.”

North Central (3-10-0, 1-8, 10th): Nine starters and 15 letter winners return for ninth-year coach Matt Leonard, including all-league forward senior Emily Todd. “We were a very young team last year, and we are coming into the season with a few injuries,” Leonard said. “That being said, I’m optimistic that we can be competitive and give a great game to anyone we play.”

Ridgeline (6-9-0, 3-6, seventh): Second-year coach Tiera Como has 19 letter winners and all 11 starters back, including all-league honorable mention forward Natalie Thompson, who was fifth in scoring as a ninth-grader, and second-team junior forward Preslie Young. “While the rest of the league was surprised we went as far as we did last year, the players were disappointed and feel that with experience on their side this year the goal is to win the GSL and reach state,” Como said.

University (6-12-1, 2-7, eighth): Coach Kara Sharpe, in her fifth season, has 13 letter winners and seven starters back, including two with honors – senior D McKinley Ullman and junior F Bell Longo. The Titans qualified for state last season, falling to eventual state champ Seattle Prep in a play-in game. Junior goalie Aubree Carpenter is a standout. “Although we are young, we are hopeful for a successful season,” Sharpe said.

2A

Clarkston (13-5, 8-2, second): Six starters and 10 letter winners return for 11th-year coach Ryan Newhouse. “Our strengths will be our versatility with numerous players and our ability move the ball,” he said. “A weakness could be our depth, but many younger players may fill that void.” All-league first-team MF Rebecca Skinner is just a sophomore.

Rogers (1-16, 0-10, sixth): Fourth-year coach Mike Duke has six starters back, including all-league D JoeAnna Avila and goalie Lylliana Wise – the first all-league players in Duke’s tenure at Rogers. “The majority of our starters are in their first or second year of competitive soccer,” he said. “We’re going to have to dig deep and outwork our opponents in every minute of every game.”

West Valley (17-3, 9-1, first): The Eagles reached the state quarterfinals last fall before bowing to Ridgefield in a 2-0 decision. Delani Walker is now playing in college, but six starters return for fourth-year coach CC Collins, including senior center back Abbie Sicilia, the league defensive MVP last year. “Our defense remains strong with returning upper-class athletes and our junior goalkeeper (Aubrey Lobdell) that pitched many shutouts and won us some key shootouts in our district championship and state games last season,” Collins said.

East Valley (5-12, 5-7, fourth): Coach Rik Robles takes over for the Knights with 11 letter winners and five starters back, including senior Alivia Swaney and junior Gemma Martin. “We are excited for our first season together,” Robles said, noting a big freshman class. “The girls are looking to bring back some East Valley dominance.”

1A

Deer Park (18-1-0, 11-0, first): The Stags cruised through the regular season and marched through the competition at state to come away with a 1-0 decision over Seattle Academy in the title game. All-everything Livvy Moore graduated, but nine starters are back for coach Sean O’Neal in his 18th year at the school. All-state senior forward Ella Carnahan will lead.

Freeman (13-8, 8-4, third): The Scotties boast 10 returning letter winners and seven starters for fifth-year coach Dave Ellis. All-league picks senior MF Makayla Werner, who has committed to Gonzaga, and sophomore forward Aubrey Gregory will lead.

Lakeside (11-6, 9-2, second): Wayne Farris brings 35 years of experience to his first season with the Eagles. “We have a lot to learn, but the girls are getting there, and I’m proud of their work thus far,” he said. There are six starters back, including seniors Kaylyn Randazzo (GK), Tavyn Myhren (D) and Jamie Katz (D).

Newport (2-9, 2-8, sixth): Third-year coach Laura Verity has nine starters and 11 letter winners back. “We need to improve our movement off the ball and continue to work as a team,” she said.