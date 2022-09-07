2022 Fall High School Sports Preview: Slowpitch softball capsules

Staff reports

Capsules for fall 2022 slowpitch softball programs in the Greater Spokane League.

In alphabetical order. Records and finish listed from 2021.

Central Valley (12-10, 7-5, fifth): Coach Joe Stanton is back for his 18th season with eight starters back, including first-team all-league senior outfielders Sierra Fisher and Madison Saty, and second-team senior 1B Malia Ota and junior SS Sofia Morales. “We will be tough defensively with power in our lineup,” Stanton said. “The bottom of our lineup struggled last year and need some contribution this year.”

Cheney (12-6, 9-3, fourth): The Blackhawks lost a trio of all-league picks from last year’s successful campaign. The returning player with honors is pitcher Mia Ashcroft – still just a sophomore. “We have had a major amount of turnover from last year,” third-year coach Gary Blake said. “We will be quite young and probably inconsistent over the first half of the season. We will need to develop those young players to be competitive in the second half.”

East Valley (3-13, 1-12, 12th): “We have a group of girls who are willing to show up every day and work their butts off,” fourth-year coach Ashley Doyle said. “They are willing to learn and take on any challenge we throw their way.” Four starters are back, including seniors Shawnee Munns (utility), Sydney Peterson (infield) and 1B Mckenzie Ervin.

Ferris (9-10, 5-7, sixth): Coach Linda Bushinski has led the Saxons program since slowpitch returned in 2002. There are a lot of returning players, but just a couple of seniors – 1B Emma LaRue and utility Anna Kehoe. Junior SS Mary Johnson is out for her first year of slowpitch after previously just playing fastpitch. “We have players that are coachable, that work hard and that have fun together,” Bushinski said.

Gonzaga Prep (3-14. 2-10, 11th): No details reported.

Lewis and Clark (9-10, 6-6, seventh): Jason Wederspahn returns for his second season at the helm with eight letter winners and six starters back. The Tigers are led by all-league senior SS Olivia Boures and junior OF Jillian Hatch. “We should be competitive in this league as we should continue to make a jump based off what our growth over the last two years has shown,” Wederspahn said.

Mead (16-2, 11-1, first): League MVP Bailey Wilkins has moved on, so fifth-year coach Tiffany Casedy will lean on her four returning starters, including juniors 1B Campbell Brose (all-GSL) and SS Charlie Stern. “We are starting so new and fresh this year,” Casedy said. “I think that if we come together and find the right lineup/defense, we will have a really good team.”

Mt. Spokane (22-3, 11-1, first): The Wildcats were regular season co-champs and third in state last year and bring back seven starters for 10th-year coach Carl Adams. It all starts with senior infielder Jessica Waters, a first-team all-league selection and the league’s home run champion. “We are fortunate to have a strong core returning and have also added a group of young players who like to compete and bring a lot of softball experience,” Adams said.

North Central (0-16, 0-12, 13th): Four letter winners and tree starters return for sixth-year coach Chris Lester. Senior utility Mia Sebesta was a second-team all-league pick, while junior catcher Malia Richardson and sophomore utility Amara Boyd provide depth. “The team has many scrappy new freshmen ready to go,” Lester said. “We are developing a squad with lots of promise.”

Ridgeline (5-12, 4-8, 10th): Lori Maupin takes over as coach of the Falcons with 10 returning starters. “We’re very excited to start our second year of the slowpitch program,” she said. Key returners including a trio of seniors – 1B Samantha Mowrey, 2B Savannah Smith and pitcher Charley Palm – along with junior SS Emma Meyer.

Rogers (6-13, 5-8, ninth): Seven starters return for 19th-year coach Cris Coffield. Despite the numbers, it’s still a young squad, led by junior SS Jamie Olsen, a second-team all-league pick from last season. “Olsen could have an MVP-type of season as a hitter/shortstop,” Coffield said. The Pirates will also count on sophomore 1B Jayaira Lewis.

Shadle Park (8-11, 6-6, eighth): Coach Scott Harmon returns for his third season with the Highlanders slowpitch. Several key players graduated, so there’s a little bit of a rebuild in store. “We had a great season last season, and we hope to continue to grow our number of participants for this year,” Harmon said. “We will need to focus on defense to try and stay competitive in this talented league.”

University (21-2, 11-1, first): The Titans return eight letter winners and five starters from their GSL and state champion team last year, led by senior pitcher Autumn Hibbs and junior infielders Maliyah Mann and Abby Watkins – all three all-league picks. “We lost three first-team all-league selections,” fourth-year coach Matt Connor said. “We’ll need a few of our returners to step up and fill those shoes. We’ll start a completely new outfield.”