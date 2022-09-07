2022 Fall High School Sports Preview: Volleyball capsules

From staff reports

Capsules for the 2022 fall volleyball programs in the Greater Spokane League.

In alphabetical order by classification. Records and finish from 2021 season.

4A

Central Valley (9-11, 4-5, fifth): The Bears will look to build off their first state appearance in six seasons last year, despite losing a pair of collegiate-level talents. Autumn Agnew and sophomore Tatyana Jennings will lead the CV attack from the outside.

Gonzaga Prep (13-7, 7-2, third): The Bullpups barely missed out on a state trophy last season, but return four starters including first-team selection Lilli Etter, who is committed to play at Boise State. Kate Palelek and Maddie Finnegan also earned league recognition last year.

Lewis and Clark (8-11, 3-6, eighth): The Tigers bring back all six starters from a young 2021 team, which fell short in regionals. Abbey Graves, Alexis Story and Grace Reichard are all over 6-foot and will anchor the LC attack.

3A

Cheney (3-13, 1-8, ninth): The Blackhawks bring back all six starters from last season, along with a varsity roster filled with 11 seniors. Middle blocker Navi Islam-Zwart and outside hitter Ryann Robbins are among Cheney’s upperclassman returners.

Ferris (5-13, 3-6, seventh): Second-team all-league setter Kira Felchlin and honorable mention outside hitter Kennedy Smith will look to lead a Saxons team that lost only two starters from last season.

Mead (20-2, 9-0, first): The defending state champions lost eight players to graduation, but coach Shawn Wilson sees this season as more of a “reload than a rebuild” for the Panthers. All-league selections and Western Washington commits Cassie Moeller and Danikah Johnson will feature heavily in Mead’s plans to repeat.

Mt. Spokane (17-3, 8-1, second): Gone is 4A/3A MVP Teila Allen, but the Wildcats bring back a pair of all-league selections in Maggie Degenhart and setter Lani Ama, who missed last season due to injury. The Wildcats are also coming off a fifth-place finish at state last year.

North Central (11-6, 5-4, fourth): All-league selections Kelsie Delp and Stephanie Leach are two of four returning starters for the Wolfpack, who are led by reigning GSL 4A/3A Coach of the Year Karrie Delp.

Ridgeline (9-8, 4-5, sixth): After missing out on a state berth by five points last season, first-team all-league selection and Central Washington commit Corinne Westby leads a Falcons team that did not lose any starters from last year.

2A

Clarkston (6-12, 4-6, fourth): Honorable mention setter Maddie Kaufman and libero Leah Copeland are the only returning starters from a Bantams team that finished second in the district tournament last season.

East Valley (5-12, 3-7, fifth): The Knights graduated a pair of all-league performers, but senior setter Liz Flahavin is back after earned honorable mention recognition last year. She is among four returning starters on a young team.

Pullman (12-6, 9-1, first): The Greyhounds return a trio of all-league starters, including league MVP Margot Keane. Middle hitter Sophie Armstrong and libero Lily McNannay also offer veteran talent and depth to a team that missed out on the state tournament last season.

Rogers (2-13, 0-10, sixth): Middle hitter Lela Smith and opposite Laelin Featherstone lead a group of three returners for the Pirates, who are looking to rebuild after the graduation of six senior starters.

Shadle Park (13-7, 9-1, second): Abbey Flerchinger and Kenzi Johnston will look to lead the Highlanders to state in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2007-08, even after the graduation of five starters.

West Valley (9-9, 5-5, third): The Eagles return all-league honorable mention Kendall Focht to lead a young group of players following the graduation of several all-league starters.