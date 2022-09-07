2022 Fall High School Sports Preview: Volleyball capsules
Sept. 7, 2022 Updated Wed., Sept. 7, 2022 at 10:25 p.m.
Staff reports
Capsules for the 2022 fall volleyball programs in the Greater Spokane League.
In alphabetical order by classification. Records and finish from 2021 season.
4A
Central Valley (9-11, 4-5, fifth): The Bears will look to build off their first state appearance in six seasons last year, despite losing a pair of collegiate-level talents. Autumn Agnew and sophomore Tatyana Jennings will lead the CV attack from the outside.
Gonzaga Prep (13-7, 7-2, third): The Bullpups barely missed out on a state trophy last season, but return four starters including first-team selection Lilli Etter, who is committed to play at Boise State. Kate Palelek and Maddie Finnegan also earned league recognition last year.
Lewis and Clark (8-11, 3-6, eighth): The Tigers bring back all six starters from a young 2021 team, which fell short in regionals. Abbey Graves, Alexis Story and Grace Reichard are all over 6-foot and will anchor the LC attack.
3A
Cheney (3-13, 1-8, ninth): The Blackhawks bring back all six starters from last season, along with a varsity roster filled with 11 seniors. Middle blocker Navi Islam-Zwart and outside hitter Ryann Robbins are among Cheney’s upperclassman returners.
Ferris (5-13, 3-6, seventh): Second-team all-league setter Kira Felchlin and honorable mention outside hitter Kennedy Smith will look to lead a Saxons team that lost only two starters from last season.
Mead (20-2, 9-0, first): The defending state champions lost eight players to graduation, but coach Shawn Wilson sees this season as more of a “reload than a rebuild” for the Panthers. All-league selections and Western Washington commits Cassie Moeller and Danikah Johnson will feature heavily in Mead’s plans to repeat.
Mt. Spokane (17-3, 8-1, second): Gone is 4A/3A MVP Teila Allen, but the Wildcats bring back a pair of all-league selections in Maggie Degenhart and setter Lani Ama, who missed last season due to injury. The Wildcats are also coming off a fifth-place finish at state last year.
North Central (11-6, 5-4, fourth): All-league selections Kelsie Delp and Stephanie Leach are two of four returning starters for the Wolfpack, who are led by reigning GSL 4A/3A Coach of the Year Karrie Delp.
Ridgeline (9-8, 4-5, sixth): After missing out on a state berth by five points last season, first-team all-league selection and Central Washington commit Corinne Westby leads a Falcons team that did not lose any starters from last year.
2A
Clarkston (6-12, 4-6, fourth): Honorable mention setter Maddie Kaufman and libero Leah Copeland are the only returning starters from a Bantams team that finished second in the district tournament last season.
East Valley (5-12, 3-7, fifth): The Knights graduated a pair of all-league performers, but senior setter Liz Flahavin is back after earned honorable mention recognition last year. She is among four returning starters on a young team.
Pullman (12-6, 9-1, first): The Greyhounds return a trio of all-league starters, including league MVP Margot Keane. Middle hitter Sophie Armstrong and libero Lily McNannay also offer veteran talent and depth to a team that missed out on the state tournament last season.
Rogers (2-13, 0-10, sixth): Middle hitter Lela Smith and opposite Laelin Featherstone lead a group of three returners for the Pirates, who are looking to rebuild after the graduation of six senior starters.
Shadle Park (13-7, 9-1, second): Abbey Flerchinger and Kenzi Johnston will look to lead the Highlanders to state in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2007-08, even after the graduation of five starters.
West Valley (9-9, 5-5, third): The Eagles return all-league honorable mention Kendall Focht to lead a young group of players following the graduation of several all-league starters.
