The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Clear Night 62° Clear
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Business

Brazil fines Apple for not including chargers with iPhones

Sept. 7, 2022 Updated Wed., Sept. 7, 2022 at 4:45 p.m.

The new iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are shown on display during launch day in October 2020 in London. (Tribune News Service )
The new iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are shown on display during launch day in October 2020 in London. (Tribune News Service )
By Aspen Pflughoeft Charlotte Observer

All iPhones must be sold with a charger cord, according to a new ruling in Brazil that Apple plans to appeal.

Brazil’s Ministry of Justice and Public Security suspended the sale of all iPhones without a charger cord throughout the country, the ruling on Tuesday, Sept. 6 announced. This includes cell phones beginning from the iPhone 12.

Brazilian officials argued that by selling phones without a charger, Apple is selling an incomplete product that lacks essential functionality.

This discriminates against the consumer on the basis of income by requiring them to purchase a second product, the ruling stated.

Apple also received a fine of about $2.3 million, and officials canceled the telecommunications agency registration of Apple smartphones from the iPhone 12 model.

The company began selling smartphones without chargers in 2020, saying the decision stemmed from environmental concerns, The Verge reported.

Critics have noted that the decision may have more financial motivations, according to the outlet.

The ruling in Brazil comes after a lawsuit and investigation that began in December 2021, the ruling said.

Apple told Reuters that they plan to appeal the ban and work with consumer protection agencies to “resolve their concerns.”

“We have already won several court rulings in Brazil on this matter and we are confident that our customers are aware of the various options for charging and connecting their devices,” Apple said, per Reuters.

Apple is widely expected to announce the iPhone 14 on Wednesday, Sept. 7, at the annual Far Out event, The Verge reported.

This smartphone will likely not come boxed with a charger, the outlet noted.

Google Translate was used to translate the Ministry of Justice and Public Security’s ruling.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.

Top stories in Business