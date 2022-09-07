Brazil fines Apple for not including chargers with iPhones

By Aspen Pflughoeft Charlotte Observer

All iPhones must be sold with a charger cord, according to a new ruling in Brazil that Apple plans to appeal.

Brazil’s Ministry of Justice and Public Security suspended the sale of all iPhones without a charger cord throughout the country, the ruling on Tuesday, Sept. 6 announced. This includes cell phones beginning from the iPhone 12.

Brazilian officials argued that by selling phones without a charger, Apple is selling an incomplete product that lacks essential functionality.

This discriminates against the consumer on the basis of income by requiring them to purchase a second product, the ruling stated.

Apple also received a fine of about $2.3 million, and officials canceled the telecommunications agency registration of Apple smartphones from the iPhone 12 model.

The company began selling smartphones without chargers in 2020, saying the decision stemmed from environmental concerns, The Verge reported.

Critics have noted that the decision may have more financial motivations, according to the outlet.

The ruling in Brazil comes after a lawsuit and investigation that began in December 2021, the ruling said.

Apple told Reuters that they plan to appeal the ban and work with consumer protection agencies to “resolve their concerns.”

“We have already won several court rulings in Brazil on this matter and we are confident that our customers are aware of the various options for charging and connecting their devices,” Apple said, per Reuters.

Apple is widely expected to announce the iPhone 14 on Wednesday, Sept. 7, at the annual Far Out event, The Verge reported.

This smartphone will likely not come boxed with a charger, the outlet noted.

Google Translate was used to translate the Ministry of Justice and Public Security’s ruling.