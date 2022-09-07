Brazil fines Apple over cords

All iPhones must be sold with a charger cord, according to a new ruling in Brazil that Apple plans to appeal.

Brazil’s Ministry of Justice and Public Security suspended the sale of all iPhones without a charger cord throughout the country, the ruling on Tuesday, Sept. 6 announced. This includes cell phones beginning from the iPhone 12.

Brazilian officials argued that by selling phones without a charger, Apple is selling an incomplete product that lacks essential functionality.

This discriminates against the consumer on the basis of income by requiring them to purchase a second product, the ruling stated.

Apple also received a fine of about $2.3 million, and officials canceled the telecommunications agency registration of Apple smartphones from the iPhone 12 model.

Walmart partners with UnitedHealthUnitedHealth Group and Walmart on Wednesday announced a 10-year health care partnership that will begin with enhancements for 15 clinics in the southeast U.S. as well as the launch of a co-branded Medicare Advantage health plan.

Minnetonka, Minnesota-based UnitedHealth Group’s insurance business, UnitedHealthcare, is the nation’s largest health insurer.

It’s also the biggest provider of Medicare Advantage health plans, where seniors opt to receive government-funded health benefits through a private health insurer.

Walmart, the nation’s largest retailer, operates a number of Walmart Health clinics that offer primary and urgent care along with other health care services in centers adjacent to Walmart Superstores.

As a part of this new partnership, the clinics will use analytics and decision-support tools from Optum, the health services business at UnitedHealth Group, with the goal of providing efficient, high-quality care for Medicare beneficiaries.

From wire reports