Colin Simpson’s three-hit night leads Spokane Indians over Tri-City 8-3

Colin Simpson went 3 for 5 with two doubles and an RBI and the visiting Spokane Indians beat the Tri-City Dust Devils 8-3 in the second game of a six-game High-A Northwest League series at Gesa Stadium in Pasco on Wednesday.

With Vancouver’s 9-1 win over Eugene, the Indians were eliminated from postseason contention.

The Indians (29-33 second half) scored early and often, putting up runs in each of the first four innings.

Braiden Ward led off the game with a double and went to third on a bunt single by Eddy Diaz, who then stole second. Ronaiker Palma singled to score both, but he was thrown out at second on the play.

Simpson doubled and scored on a single by Robby Martin Jr. to make it 3-0 after a half-inning.

In the second, Cuba Bess lined a two-run homer to make it 5-0.

The Indians picked up a single run in the third on Simpson’s second double of the night and an RBI single by Drew Romo.

Simpson’s season average climbed to .300.

Nic Kent singled, stole a base and scored on an error in the fourth, and a second run came in on Simpson’s RBI single.

Indians starter Anderson Amarista went 6 2/3 innings and allowed two runs, one earned, on five hits and two walks with five strikeouts.

Tri-City fell to 26-36.

Gone, not forgotten: Hunter Goodman, who was promoted to Double-A Hartford on Monday, was named Northwest League player of the month of August.

Goodman batted .370/.405/.769 and led the league in hits (40), home runs (10), RBI (27), average (.370), total bases (83), slugging percentage (.769) and OPS (1.174).

His 83 total bases were 25 more than anyone in the league and led all of professional baseball (MLB and MiLB). Goodman’s 33 home runs between Low- and High-A are tied for the minor league lead with Moisés Gómez of the Cardinals organization.