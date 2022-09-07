Corey Kispert announces engagement to former Gonzaga women’s standout Jenn Wirth

Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Corey Kispert (24) drives the ball to the hoop during the first half of a college basketball game on Saturday, February 20, 2021, at McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, Wash. Gonzaga led 51-22 at the half. (Tyler Tjomsland / The Spokesman-Review)

Corey Kispert, in his own words, signed a “lifetime contract” over Labor Day weekend, proposing to longtime girlfriend and fellow former Gonzaga basketball standout Jenn Wirth.

Kispert and Wirth, who both played for the Bulldogs from 2017-21 and simultaneously won Men’s and Women’s WCC Player of the Year honors in 2021, each posted photos of their engagement on Instagram Tuesday evening.

Along with three photos of their engagement, Kispert included an Instagram caption that indicated the engagement took place last Saturday: “I LOVE YOU. And I promise to love you forever. 9.3.2022.”

Wirth posted photos from her own account with the following caption: “A thousand times YES. 9.3.22.”

Kispert, who’s in the midst of his first NBA offseason with the Washington Wizards, reposted the photos from his Instagram story on Tuesday, writing, “BREAKING: Kispert signs lifetime contract, per sources. Terms of deal include love, happiness, and taking true hotties off the market.”

Social media photos indicate the former Zag basketball players have been dating since at least 2018.

The first photo of the couple together, posted on Kispert’s Instagram account, is dated April 25, 2018, and the Seattle native posted another photo in August of the same year with a humorous caption: “Blessed to say that I am committed to Jenn Wirth University! It has been, and continues to be, an amazing ride! Thank you to everyone who helped me choose JWU #wirthit”

Dozens of former Gonzaga men’s and women’s basketball players replied to the Instagram posts, offering congratulations to the newly-engaged couple.

“Aww man here y’all go… bringing tears to my eyes. congratulations!!!!” wrote former Gonzaga standout and second-year Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs.

Gonzaga All-American center Drew Timme chimed in, writing “Yessir Ckis congrats big dog.”

“Borey B you done it again! Congrats bro,” wrote Gonzaga senior forward Anton Watson.

Former GU forward-turned-Memphis Grizzlies reserve Killian Tillie offered his congrats, replying “Let’s gooooo.”

Current Gonzaga wing Julian Strawther inquired about the couples’ wedding date, commenting “man when’s the wedding,” and No. 2 overall draft pick Chet Holmgren left a comment on Kispert’s post, writing “Inspirational.”

Lexie Hull, the Spokane native who won a national championship at Stanford before being drafted by the WNBA, congratulated Wirth, commenting “CONGRATS! So excited for you.”

Former GU standout Jill Townsend congratulated her college teammate, writing “I’m crying your crying we’re all crying.”

Kispert was a four-year player with the Bulldogs from 2017-21, leading the 2021 team to the national championship game in Indianapolis, where Gonzaga ultimately lost to Baylor. In addition to WCC POY honors in 2021, Kispert was the recipient of the Julius Erving Award, given to the nation’s top small forward.

After being selected with the 15th overall pick of the 2021 NBA Draft, Kispert made 77 appearances and started 36 times for the Wizards as a rookie. He averaged 8.2 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists while shooting 45% from the field and 35% from the 3-point line.

Wirth was named Honorable Mention All-American by the Associated Press in 2021 and earned WCC POY after finishing third in the conference with 8.1 rebounds per game. Wirth’s 12.7 points per game ranked second on the team and her field goal percentage (53%) was second-best in the WCC.