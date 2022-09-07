Prep roundup: Mead slowpitch wins big; Gonzaga Prep girls soccer edges Mead

Roundup of Wednesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Slowpitch softball

Mead 31, North Central 0: Kayla Larsen and Carolyn Tyson Guess had four RBIs apiece and the visiting Panthers (1-0) shut out the Wolfpack (0-1) in a nonleague game. Campbell Brose went 5 for 5 with five runs and three RBIs for the Panthers.

Lewis and Clark 10, Shadle Park 5: Ella Branson had three hits, including a double, with two RBIs and the Tigers (1-0) beat the Highlanders (0-1) in a nonleague game. Alexis Bell drove in a run on three hits for Shadle Park.

Volleyball

University 3, West Valley 1: Allie Ferrin had 14 kills with six aces and the Titans (2-0) beat the visiting Eagles (0-1) in a nonleague match on Wednesday. Bregitta Maughn added 23 assists for U-Hi. Rilee Smith recorded eight kills for West Valley.

Coeur d’Alene 3, Post Falls 2: The Vikings (5-0, 5-0) beat the visiting Trojans (2-2, 1-2) in an IEL 5A match.

Lake City 3, Lewiston 1: The visiting Timberwolves (4-0, 3-0) beat the Bengals (1-2, 1-12) in an IEL 5A match.

Girls soccer

Gonzaga Prep 2, Mead 1: Jennah Wanner scored the game-winning goal in overtime and the Bullpups (1-1) beat the visiting Panthers (1-1) in a nonleague game.

Mt. Spokane 8, Central Valley 0: Kami Ellis scored twice with two assists and the Wildcats (2-0, 1-0) shut out the visiting Bears (0-2, 0-1) in a nonleague game. Bre Koscielski added two goals and one assist for Mt. Spokane.

University 3, Eisenhower 1: Bella Longo scored three goals and the visiting Titans (2-0) beat the Cadets (1-1) in a nonleague match.

Ridgeline 5, Coeur d’Alene 0: Preslie Young scored twice with two assists and the Falcons (2-0) shut out the visiting Vikings (2-4-1, 2-2) in a nonleague game. Quinn Mueller added two goals for Ridgeline.

Lewiston 9, Post Falls 0: The Bengals (3-2-1) shut out the visiting Trojans (0-6, 0-6) in an IEL 5A game.

Boys soccer

Coeur d’Alene Charter 2, St. George’s 1: David Leahy scored two goals and the visiting Panthers (3-2-1) beat the Dragons (0-1) in a nonleague game.

Priest River 5, St. Maries 4: Tyler Engelson scored three goals, Zach Engelson added two and the Spartans (1-3, 1-2) topped the visiting Lumberjacks (1-5, 1-5) in a Central Idaho League 2A game. Lance Hamblin led St. Maries with two goals.

Lewiston 2, Post Falls 1: The Bengals (2-3, 2-3) beat the Trojans (0-4, 0-4) in an IEL 5A match at Real Life Fields.

Sandpoint 7, Lakeland 0: The visiting Bulldogs (4-0, 5-0) shut out the Hawks (1-4, 0-4) in an IEL 4A match.