Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Mead slowpitch wins big; Gonzaga Prep girls soccer edges Mead

Sept. 7, 2022 Updated Wed., Sept. 7, 2022 at 11:06 p.m.

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

Roundup of Wednesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho. 

Slowpitch softball

Mead 31, North Central 0: Kayla Larsen and Carolyn Tyson Guess had four RBIs apiece and the visiting Panthers (1-0) shut out the Wolfpack (0-1) in a nonleague game. Campbell Brose went 5 for 5 with five runs and three RBIs for the Panthers.

Lewis and Clark 10, Shadle Park 5: Ella Branson had three hits, including a double, with two RBIs and the Tigers (1-0) beat the Highlanders (0-1) in a nonleague game. Alexis Bell drove in a run on three hits for Shadle Park.

Volleyball

University 3, West Valley 1: Allie Ferrin had 14 kills with six aces and the Titans (2-0) beat the visiting Eagles (0-1) in a nonleague match on Wednesday. Bregitta Maughn added 23 assists for U-Hi. Rilee Smith recorded eight kills for West Valley.

Coeur d’Alene 3, Post Falls 2: The Vikings (5-0, 5-0) beat the visiting Trojans (2-2, 1-2) in an IEL 5A match.

Lake City 3, Lewiston 1: The visiting Timberwolves (4-0, 3-0) beat the Bengals (1-2, 1-12) in an IEL 5A match.

Girls soccer

Gonzaga Prep 2, Mead 1: Jennah Wanner scored the game-winning goal in overtime and the Bullpups (1-1) beat the visiting Panthers (1-1) in a nonleague game.

Mt. Spokane 8, Central Valley 0: Kami Ellis scored twice with two assists and the Wildcats (2-0, 1-0) shut out the visiting Bears (0-2, 0-1) in a nonleague game. Bre Koscielski added two goals and one assist for Mt. Spokane.

University 3, Eisenhower 1: Bella Longo scored three goals and the visiting Titans (2-0) beat the Cadets (1-1) in a nonleague match.

Ridgeline 5, Coeur d’Alene 0: Preslie Young scored twice with two assists and the Falcons (2-0) shut out the visiting Vikings (2-4-1, 2-2) in a nonleague game. Quinn Mueller added two goals for Ridgeline.

Lewiston 9, Post Falls 0: The Bengals (3-2-1) shut out the visiting Trojans (0-6, 0-6) in an IEL 5A game.

Boys soccer

Coeur d’Alene Charter 2, St. George’s 1: David Leahy scored two goals and the visiting Panthers (3-2-1) beat the Dragons (0-1) in a nonleague game.

Priest River 5, St. Maries 4: Tyler Engelson scored three goals, Zach Engelson added two and the Spartans (1-3, 1-2) topped the visiting Lumberjacks (1-5, 1-5) in a Central Idaho League 2A game. Lance Hamblin led St. Maries with two goals.

Lewiston 2, Post Falls 1: The Bengals (2-3, 2-3) beat the Trojans (0-4, 0-4) in an IEL 5A match at Real Life Fields.

Sandpoint 7, Lakeland 0: The visiting Bulldogs (4-0, 5-0) shut out the Hawks (1-4, 0-4) in an IEL 4A match.

