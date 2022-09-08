Arts Wrap: Art on Monroe, three concerts with BachFest
Sept. 8, 2022 Updated Thu., Sept. 8, 2022 at 4:05 p.m.
This weekend, nearly 100 local artists and artisans will take part in a vendor fair featuring various visual arts, jewelry making and others crafts up and down Monroe St. Hosted by businesses indoors, along sidewalks and parking lots, artist booths will dot the entire district from Boone Street to just below North Hill. This event is co-sponsored by M.A.D. Co. Lab Studios and the Monroe District, the event begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday. For information, visit Art on Monroe on Facebook. A weekend with Northwest BachFest
Northwest BachFest will feature double bassist Xavier Foley and the Oud To Joy Trio, comprised of oud-player Isa Najem, guitarist Chris Beores-Haigis and cellist Cicely Parnas in two concerts at Barrister Winery. Concerts will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and 3 p.m. on Sunday. General admission tickets are $45 for adults and $15 for students with valid identification. For information, visit nwbachfest.com or call (509) 326-4942.
Foley and the Oud To Joy Trio will give one free performance at the Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture’s MAC Amphitheater at 5 p.m. on Saturday. Organizers advise attendees to bring cushions, stadium seats or blankets. Lawn chairs are not allowed. For ADA elevator access, arrive by 4:45pm. For information, visit nwbachfest.com or call (509) 326-4942.
