Cole Swindell and Nelly join Elle King as Spokane County Interstate Fair headliners

It’s about balance, at least when it comes to music, at the Spokane Interstate Fair, which is serving up country, rock and hip-hop.

Cole Swindell has made a name for himself courtesy of his breezy country-pop. His melodic country is fused with elements of rock and hip-hop. “Chillin’ It,” Hope You Get Lonely Tonight,” “Ain’t Worth the Whiskey” and “You Should be Here.” are just some of Swindell’s hits.

Swindell may play some of the tunes from his latest album, the solid “Stereotype” when he performs Monday.

Elle King, who appears Wednesday, is a blast live since she engages the audience and – like old-school entertainers – speaks in the moment. King will deliver her potent rock, which includes bits of country.

Nelly owned the aughts. The clever rapped dominated the first decade of the century. Thanks to such No. 1 hits as “Hot in Herre,” “Dilemma” and “Air Force Ones,” Nelly sold more than 21 million albums.

The charismatic entrepreneur, who launched two clothing lines, Vokal and Apple Bottoms, also won three Grammys and nine Billboard Music Awards.

The savvy rapper is all about crossing over. Nelly recently worked with country stars Jimmie Allen and Florida Georgia Line. Expect nothing but the hits when Nelly performs Thursday.