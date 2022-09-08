County officials ask for help in identifying body found in Spokane River

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office and the county Medical Examiner’s Office have not been able to identify the body found last month in the Spokane River and are asking for the public’s help.

The sheriff’s office dive team recovered the submerged body Aug. 12 just northwest of Spokane after a paddleboarder reported finding the body the previous day northwest of Rifle Club Road, the sheriff’s office said.

The remains are believed to have been in the water for several months, hindering typical attempts to confirm identity, deputies said. Investigators released depictions of tattoos and pictures of two wristbands worn by the decedent hoping someone may recognize them and provide information that could help with identification.

A tattoo on the upper left arm and shoulder depicts a woman’s face and what appears to be a sombrero-style hat below and to the right. Another tattoo on the inner right arm depicts writing with other art.

A wristband says “Honey Kissing” and another wristband says “SOLDIER OF SOBRIETY” and “COOL CATS.”

Anyone that recognizes the tattoos or wristbands and could provide information that would help identify the person is asked to call Detective Nate Bohanek at (509) 477-3223, reference No. 10104844.