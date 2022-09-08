Front of house burns on North Side as a result of smoking product

The Spokane Fire Department extinguished a house fire in the North Hill neighborhood before sunrise on Thursday .

Firefighters responded to the residence on the 5400 block of North Walnut Street, near Rowan Avenue, at about 2:45 a.m. after a caller reported that an adult and child were fleeing from a burning home, the department said in a release.

The fire was the result of an improperly discarded smoking material on the front porch. The fire extended up the eaves of the front of the home and into the attic .

The occupants were alerted to the fire when the front window broke due to the fire.

Firefighters confined the fire in less than 10 minutes, the release said.

There were no injuries from the fire.

The Spokane Fire Department reminded smokers to always smoke outside, to fully extinguish their products in a sturdy ashtray with sand or water, and to not throw cigarettes into trash cans or potted plants. Fires have also started as a result of vaping products , including electronic cigarettes, the department added.