Jimmie Dore will get political at the Spokane Comedy Club

A common message from contemporary comics is that politics is off the stand-up menu. However, Jimmie Dore will deliver plenty of political commentary when he returns Wednesday to the Spokane Comedy Club.

“Someone has to talk about what’s happening,” Dore said from his Los Angeles home.

Dore, 57, doesn’t pull punches. The son of a Chicago policeman and the youngest of seven boys, Dore is gritty, provocative and pokes at both parties. “The Democrats are the Washington Generals and the Republicans are the Harlem Globetrotters,” Dore cracked. “It’s a strange time. People believe whatever they want to believe. There are so many false narratives out there. If you voted for Donald Trump, you’re a white supremacist. My 80-year old mother-in-law, who is Mexican, voted for Trump. If you question Anthony Fauci, you’re a Trumper. It’s embarrassing to me that comics shame people for questioning authority. We have every right to question vaccines. However, if you question the vaccine, you’re an anti-vaxxer.”

Dore, who is double vaxxed, inquired about what was injected into his body. “Why can’t I,” Dore said. “It’s a frustrating time for most people. I have more in common with the audience that comes out to see me than I do with Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk.”

Dore has a well-viewed soapbox. He hosts “The Jimmie Dore Show” on YouTube and offers unapologetic and provocative commentary. Dore is profane and passionate while delivering his rants. The intense humorist is clearly disturbed by a political system that he believes is an oligarchy featuring two corporate parties that are not interested in what is best for American citizens.

“I think it’s evident to anyone paying attention what we are dealing with,” Dore said

So what does Dore project will happen with the 2024 Presidential election? “I see the establishment coming together to stop Donald Trump,” Dore said. “They’re all in cahoots to make sure Trump can’t run. If he runs, he’ll win and they have to stop him and I think they will be successful.”

Political activist Cornel West nailed it on Dore’s show when he dubbed the host “a free man, who expresses his opinion like the late Lenny Bruce and Richard Pryor.”

Dore doesn’t bow to the industry. “I don’t need to appease anyone,” Dore said. “My audience comes to me. They’re hungry for what I provide. But I’m not the only comic who operates in this manner. Look at Kevin Hart, who didn’t let the people who run the Oscars push him around.” Hart was asked by the Academy to apologize for homophobic jokes he cracked a decade prior to being asked to host the Oscars in 2019.

“Kevin Hart told them to pound sand,” Dore said. “I’m rooting for more comedians to stand up like Hart. Comics can’t be weak.”

Whenever Dore visits Spokane, Japanese cuisine is on his mind. “In 2007 I tried sushi for the first time when I was in Spokane,” Dore said. “I remember having a unagi roll and I loved it. So every time I have sushi, I think of Spokane.”