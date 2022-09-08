North Idaho College wrestling coach, who was interim president, placed on paid administrative leave

Michael Sebaaly, North Idaho College’s wrestling coach and the school’s former interim president, was placed on paid administrative leave last week.

Sebaaly, who served approximately 10 months as interim president following the firing of former president Rick MacLennan last year, was placed on indefinite leave Friday, said NIC spokeswoman Laura Rumpler.

Rumpler said she is unable to share additional details at this time as the college reviews personnel matters. Sebaaly did not immediately return a request for comment Thursday.

Sebaaly was hired in 2019 to replace Pat Whitcomb as the school’s wrestling coach. His annual salary is $56,660, according to the college, plus $3,000 this semester for teaching three credits worth of physical education classes.

With Sebaaly on leave, athletic director Shawn Noël is overseeing the wrestling program and working with student athletes on their preseason training and academic supports, Rumpler said.