Prep roundup: Cassie Moeller leads Mead volleyball over Central Valley; Jessica Waters homers for Mt. Spokane slowpitch

Roundup of Thursday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Volleyball

Mead 3, Central Valley 0: Cassie Moeller had nine kills with seven digs and the Panthers (1-0) swept the visiting Bears (0-2) in a nonleague match on Thursday. Brielle Wilson tallied 21 assists and seven digs for Mead.

Mt. Spokane 3, Lewis and Clark 1: Jillian Davis had 14 kills and the visiting Wildcats (1-0) defeated the Tigers (1-1) in four sets in a nonleague match on Thursday. Ellie Deandre had nine kills for LC.

Ridgeline 3, Pullman 0: Corrine Westby had 13 kills and the Falcons (1-1) swept the visiting Greyhounds (1-1) in a nonleague match on Thursday.

Cheney 3, North Central 1: Haleigh Ghering had 29 assists with five aces and Blackhawks (2-0) beat the visiting Wolfpack (0-2) in a nonleague game on Thursday. Navilsam Zwart added 10 kills for Cheney.

Lakeside 3, Riverside 0: Gabriella Rodriguez had eight kills and the Eagles (1-1, 1-1) beat the visiting Rams (0-2, 0-2) in a Northeast A game on Thursday. Melissa Mace had 12 digs for Lakeside.

Chewelah 3, Deer Park 2: Trinity Ross had 11 kills with five aces and the Cougars (2-0) beat the visiting Stags (1-1) in a nonleague match on Thursday.

Liberty 3, Newport 0: Ellie Denny had three aces and 14 assists and the visiting Lancers (2-0) beat the Grizzlies (0-3) in a nonleague match on Thursday.

Kettle Falls 3, Selkirk 1: The visiting Bulldogs (1-0) beat the Rangers (0-2) in a nonleague game on Thursday.

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 3, Odessa 1: Zoe Galbreath had 18 kills, 19 assists and a block and the Broncos (1-0) swept the visiting Tigers (0-1) in a nonleague game on Thursday. Melloney Deife scored 19 kills for Odessa.

Reardan 3, Almira/Coulee-Hartline 0: Emma Flaa had eight kills with five aces and the visiting Screaming Eagles (1-0) beat the Warriors (0-1) in a nonleague match on Thursday. Natalie Evers had five kills and an ace for ACH.

Kellogg 3, Priest River 0: Maddie Cheney had five kills with four aces and the visiting Wildcats (3-1) beat the Spartans (0-1) in a Central Idaho match on Thursday.

St. Maries 3, Orofino 1: Taci Watkins and Tayla Janssen had eight kills apiece and the visiting Lumberjacks (1-0, 2-0) beat the Maniacs (0-2, 0-2) in a Central Idaho League game on Thursday. Grace Beardin led Orofino with 15 kills and two blocks.

Slowpitch softball

Mt. Spokane 19, Lewis and Clark 2: Jessica Waters had three hits, including a home run, and drove in six runs and the Wildcats (2-0) defeated the visiting Tigers (1-1) in a nonleague on Thursday. Avery Erickson added four hits for Mt. Spokane. Olivia Boures hit a two-run home run for LC.

University 20, Ferris 0: Abby Watkins went 3 for 3 with a double, three runs and four RBIs and the Titans (1-1) beat the Saxons (1-1) in a nonleague game on Thursday. Tayla Eliason and Claire Fulkerson knocked in three apiece for U-Hi.

Rogers 32, North Central 8: Jamie Olsen went 3 for 4 with two doubles, four runs and three RBIs and the Pirates (2-0) beat the visiting Wolfpack (0-2) in a nonleague game on Thursday.

Gonzaga Prep 12, Shadle Park 1: Sydney Wysocki hit a three-run home run and totaled five RBIs and the visiting Bullpups (1-0) defeat the Highlanders (0-2) in a nonleague game on Thursday. Zoey Rastall added a three-run home run for G-Prep.

Mead 34, East Valley 0: Charlie Stern went 4 for 4 with a triple and double and the Panthers (2-0) beat the visiting Knights (0-1) in a nonleague game on Thursday. Campbell Brose added two triples and Sophia Carpenter added a double and triple for Mead.

Girls soccer

Cheney 5, Pullman 0: Alex Miller scored two goals with two assists and the visiting Blackhawks (2-1) beat the Greyhounds (0-2) in a nonleague game on Thursday.

Gonzaga Prep 2, Mead 1: The Bullpups (2-1) beat the Panthers (1-2) in a nonleague game on Thursday. Details were unavailable.

Mt. Spokane 8, Central Valley 0: The Wildcats (3-0) beat the Bears (0-2) in a nonleague game on Thursday. Details were unavailable.

West Valley 1, Ferris 0: Ashland Chase scored in the 22nd minute and the visiting Eagles (3-0) beat the Saxons (0-1) in a nonleague game on Thursday.

Deer Park 7, East Valley 0: Grace Martinson had two goals with an assist and the visiting Stags (2-0-0) beat the Knights (0-2-0) in a nonleague game on Thursday. Alex Watkins had one goal and an assist for DP.

Medical Lake 3, Newport 1: Chloe Parsons, Hailey Cross, and Delaney Gunter scored one goal apiece and the Grizzlies (1-1-0, 1-1) beat the visiting Cardinals (0-2-0, 0-1) in a Northeast A game on Thursday. Hunter Ells scored for Medical Lake.

Freeman 8, Colville 0: Corine Gregory scored two goals with two assists and the visiting Scotties (1-2) beat the Crimson Hawks (0-1-1) in a Northeast A game on Thursday. Rylee Russell and Claire Berryman scored two goals apiece for Freeman.

Lakeside 7, Riverside 0: Ayanna Tobeck and Paige Edwards-Kevin scored two goals apiece and the Eagles (2-0-0, 2-0) beat the visiting Rams (0-1-1, 0-1) in a Northeast A game on Thursday.

Moscow 3, Coeur d’Alene 0: Megan Poler scored in the 11th minute and added two assists and the visiting Bears (5-2-0, 4-2) beat the Vikings (2-5-1, 2-3) in an IEL 5A/4A match on Thursday.

Sandpoint 5, Lakeland 0: The Bulldogs (4-2-2) beat the visiting Hawks (2-4-0) in an Inland Empire game on Thursday. Details were unavailable.

Boys soccer

Coeur d’Alene 3, Moscow 0: The Vikings (5-0-1) beat the Bears (3-3-0) in an Inland Empire game on Thursday. Details were unavailable.

Sandpoint 1, Lake City 0: The Bulldogs (6-0-2) beat the visiting Timberwolves (3-2-1) in an Inland Empire game on Thursday. Details were unavailable.