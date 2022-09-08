The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Cassie Moeller leads Mead volleyball over Central Valley; Jessica Waters homers for Mt. Spokane slowpitch

Sept. 8, 2022 Updated Thu., Sept. 8, 2022 at 11:46 p.m.

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

Roundup of Thursday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho. 

Volleyball

Mead 3, Central Valley 0: Cassie Moeller had nine kills with seven digs and the Panthers (1-0) swept the visiting Bears (0-2) in a nonleague match on Thursday. Brielle Wilson tallied 21 assists and seven digs for Mead.

Mt. Spokane 3, Lewis and Clark 1: Jillian Davis had 14 kills and the visiting Wildcats (1-0) defeated the Tigers (1-1) in four sets in a nonleague match on Thursday. Ellie Deandre had nine kills for LC.

Ridgeline 3, Pullman 0: Corrine Westby had 13 kills and the Falcons (1-1) swept the visiting Greyhounds (1-1) in a nonleague match on Thursday.

Cheney 3, North Central 1: Haleigh Ghering had 29 assists with five aces and Blackhawks (2-0) beat the visiting Wolfpack (0-2) in a nonleague game on Thursday. Navilsam Zwart added 10 kills for Cheney.

Lakeside 3, Riverside 0: Gabriella Rodriguez had eight kills and the Eagles (1-1, 1-1) beat the visiting Rams (0-2, 0-2) in a Northeast A game on Thursday. Melissa Mace had 12 digs for Lakeside.

Chewelah 3, Deer Park 2: Trinity Ross had 11 kills with five aces and the Cougars (2-0) beat the visiting Stags (1-1) in a nonleague match on Thursday.

Liberty 3, Newport 0: Ellie Denny had three aces and 14 assists and the visiting Lancers (2-0) beat the Grizzlies (0-3) in a nonleague match on Thursday.

Kettle Falls 3, Selkirk 1: The visiting Bulldogs (1-0) beat the Rangers (0-2) in a nonleague game on Thursday.

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 3, Odessa 1: Zoe Galbreath had 18 kills, 19 assists and a block and the Broncos (1-0) swept the visiting Tigers (0-1) in a nonleague game on Thursday. Melloney Deife scored 19 kills for Odessa.

Reardan 3, Almira/Coulee-Hartline 0: Emma Flaa had eight kills with five aces and the visiting Screaming Eagles (1-0) beat the Warriors (0-1) in a nonleague match on Thursday. Natalie Evers had five kills and an ace for ACH.

Kellogg 3, Priest River 0: Maddie Cheney had five kills with four aces and the visiting Wildcats (3-1) beat the Spartans (0-1) in a Central Idaho match on Thursday.

St. Maries 3, Orofino 1: Taci Watkins and Tayla Janssen had eight kills apiece and the visiting Lumberjacks (1-0, 2-0) beat the Maniacs (0-2, 0-2) in a Central Idaho League game on Thursday. Grace Beardin led Orofino with 15 kills and two blocks.

Slowpitch softball

Mt. Spokane 19, Lewis and Clark 2: Jessica Waters had three hits, including a home run, and drove in six runs and the Wildcats (2-0) defeated the visiting Tigers (1-1) in a nonleague on Thursday. Avery Erickson added four hits for Mt. Spokane. Olivia Boures hit a two-run home run for LC.

University 20, Ferris 0: Abby Watkins went 3 for 3 with a double, three runs and four RBIs and the Titans (1-1) beat the Saxons (1-1) in a nonleague game on Thursday. Tayla Eliason and Claire Fulkerson knocked in three apiece for U-Hi.

Rogers 32, North Central 8: Jamie Olsen went 3 for 4 with two doubles, four runs and three RBIs and the Pirates (2-0) beat the visiting Wolfpack (0-2) in a nonleague game on Thursday.

Gonzaga Prep 12, Shadle Park 1: Sydney Wysocki hit a three-run home run and totaled five RBIs and the visiting Bullpups (1-0) defeat the Highlanders (0-2) in a nonleague game on Thursday. Zoey Rastall added a three-run home run for G-Prep.

Mead 34, East Valley 0: Charlie Stern went 4 for 4 with a triple and double and the Panthers (2-0) beat the visiting Knights (0-1) in a nonleague game on Thursday. Campbell Brose added two triples and Sophia Carpenter added a double and triple for Mead.

Girls soccer

Cheney 5, Pullman 0: Alex Miller scored two goals with two assists and the visiting Blackhawks (2-1) beat the Greyhounds (0-2) in a nonleague game on Thursday.

Gonzaga Prep 2, Mead 1: The Bullpups (2-1) beat the Panthers (1-2) in a nonleague game on Thursday. Details were unavailable.

Mt. Spokane 8, Central Valley 0: The Wildcats (3-0) beat the Bears (0-2) in a nonleague game on Thursday. Details were unavailable.

West Valley 1, Ferris 0: Ashland Chase scored in the 22nd minute and the visiting Eagles (3-0) beat the Saxons (0-1) in a nonleague game on Thursday.

Deer Park 7, East Valley 0: Grace Martinson had two goals with an assist and the visiting Stags (2-0-0) beat the Knights (0-2-0) in a nonleague game on Thursday. Alex Watkins had one goal and an assist for DP.

Medical Lake 3, Newport 1: Chloe Parsons, Hailey Cross, and Delaney Gunter scored one goal apiece and the Grizzlies (1-1-0, 1-1) beat the visiting Cardinals (0-2-0, 0-1) in a Northeast A game on Thursday. Hunter Ells scored for Medical Lake.

Freeman 8, Colville 0: Corine Gregory scored two goals with two assists and the visiting Scotties (1-2) beat the Crimson Hawks (0-1-1) in a Northeast A game on Thursday. Rylee Russell and Claire Berryman scored two goals apiece for Freeman.

Lakeside 7, Riverside 0: Ayanna Tobeck and Paige Edwards-Kevin scored two goals apiece and the Eagles (2-0-0, 2-0) beat the visiting Rams (0-1-1, 0-1) in a Northeast A game on Thursday.

Moscow 3, Coeur d’Alene 0: Megan Poler scored in the 11th minute and added two assists and the visiting Bears (5-2-0, 4-2) beat the Vikings (2-5-1, 2-3) in an IEL 5A/4A match on Thursday.

Sandpoint 5, Lakeland 0: The Bulldogs (4-2-2) beat the visiting Hawks (2-4-0) in an Inland Empire game on Thursday. Details were unavailable.

Boys soccer

Coeur d’Alene 3, Moscow 0: The Vikings (5-0-1) beat the Bears (3-3-0) in an Inland Empire game on Thursday. Details were unavailable. 

Sandpoint 1, Lake City 0: The Bulldogs (6-0-2) beat the visiting Timberwolves (3-2-1) in an Inland Empire game on Thursday. Details were unavailable.

