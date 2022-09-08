Seventh inning keys win for Tri-City against Spokane

From staff reports

PASCO – A third out proved elusive for the Spokane Indians in the seventh inning. Consequently, so did a victory.

Tri-City broke up a tie game with a three-run seventh inning, and the Dust Devils held on for a 4-2 victory in a Northwest League game Thursday.

Spokane’s Braiden Ward scored on Ronaiker Palma’s groundout to even the score at 1-all in the top of the sixth.

The Dust Devils regained the lead an inning later. Spokane reliever Dylan King got the first two batters out before Dylan Phillips singled and Evan Russell walked. Christian Molfetta slapped a double to left field to drive in two runs. Molfetta later scored on an error for a 4-1 lead.

In the eighth, Colin Simpson’s grounder to first deflected off the glove of Tri-City’s Gabe Matthews for a single and drove in Ward from third. Dust Devils reliever Ivan Armstrong struck out Drew Romo with the bases loaded to end the threat.

Spokane’s Trevor Boone was 2 for 3.