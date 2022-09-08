This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

"Iâ€™m Glad My Mom Died," by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster/TNS) (Simon & Schuster/Simon & Schuster/TNS)

Tribune News Service

Bestsellers

Fiction

1. “Carrie Soto Is Back: A Novel,” Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine)

2. “The Ink Black Heart,” Robert Galbraith (Mulholland)

3. “Other Birds: A Novel,” Sarah Addison Allen (St. Martin’s)

4. “All Good People Here: A Novel,” Ashley Flowers (Bantam)

5. “The 6:20 Man,” David Baldacci (Grand Central)

6. “The Challenge: A Novel,” Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

7. “Overkill,” Sandra Brown (Grand Central)

8. “Girl, Forgotten: A Novel,” Karin Slaughter (Morrow)

9. “The Hotel Nantucket,” Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)

10. “Babel: Or the Necessity of Violence: An Arcane History of the Oxford Translators’ Revolution,” R.F. Kuang (Harper Voyager)

Nonfiction

1. “I’m Glad My Mom Died,” Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)

2. “The Great Reset: And the War for the World,” Alex Jones (Skyhorse)

3. “Breaking History: A White House Memoir,” Jared Kushner (Broadside)

4. “The Rise of Women and Wealth: Our Fight for Freedom, Equality, and Control of Our Financial Future,” Cindy Couyoumjian (Greenleaf)

5. “The God of the Way: A Journey into the Stories, People, and Faith That Changed the World Forever,” Kathie Lee Gifford and Rabbi Jason Sobel (Thomas Nelson)

6. “Diana, William, and Harry: The Heartbreaking Story of a Princess and Mother,” James Patterson and Chris Mooney (Little, Brown)

7. “Crazy Joy: Finding Wild Happiness in a World That’s Upside Down,” Mary Katherine Backstrom (Worthy)

8. “Global Class: How the World’s Fastest-Growing Companies Scale Globally by Focusing Locally,” Aaron McDaniel and Klaus Wehage (BenBella/Holt)

9. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience,” Brené Brown (Random House)

10. “We Never Die: Secrets of the Afterlife,” Matt Fraser (Gallery)