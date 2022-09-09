10 under $10: Jamie Ford, INK!, 3 Minute Mic are on the docket

1 “3 Minute Mic” – 7 p.m. Friday, Auntie’s Bookstore, 402 W. Main Ave. Hosted by Chris Cook, local poets are invited to share three minutes of written work. Content will not be censored, although readers are asked to be sensitive to younger audience members. Masks and proof of vaccination are required. For more information, visit auntiebooks.com and call (509) 838-0206. Admission: FREE

2 “Smoke Signals” – 8 p.m. Friday, Fort Sherman Chapel, 332 Hubbard St., Coeur d’Alene. The Musuem of North Idaho is hosting a free outdoor screening of the 1998 indie feature filmed primarily on location on the Coeur d’Alene Reservation. Directed by Chris Eyre, “Smoke Signals” was written by Sherman Alexie, and based on stories from his breakthrough story collection, “The Lone Ranger and Tonto Fistfight in Heaven.” Snacks and drinks will be available for purchase. For information, visit museumni.org/events/ or call (208) 664-3448. Admission: FREE

3 6th Annual INK! Print Rally – 1-7 p.m. Saturday, Emerge Gallery, 208 N. Fourth St., Coeur d’Alene. Showcased prints will reflect the process of steamrolling panels of carved wood, bearing stress upon fabric, ink and wood to create a piece of art that speaks of the artist, the context and the process. Interactive printmaking booths with activities for all ages, local artisans and makers, live music, food trucks and a beer garden will also be available. For information, visit www.emergecda.com/ or call (208) 818-3342.

4 Safari – 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Blue Door Theatre, 815 W. Garland Ave. Blue Door Theatre’s approach to “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” Rated for mature audiences. Reservations are recommended. For more information, visit bluedoortheatre.com and call (509) 747-7045. Admission: $8

5 Blake Braley – 9 p.m. on Saturday, Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. Funk/soul musician Blake Braley visits Zola. This event is for ages 21 and older. For information, visit zolainspokane.com and click on “Live Music.” Admission: FREE

6 Artists in the Garden – noon on Sunday, Create Art Center, 900 W. Fourth St., Newport. Regional artists, artisans and food vendors will present a variety of items for sale including 3D printed dragons, pottery, fiber arts, hand-turned wood bowls, fine art and cards, jewelry, micro greens and children’s books among others. For information, visit createarts.org or call (509) 447-9277. Admission: FREE

7 Lilith – 8 p.m. on Sunday, The Big Dipper, 171 S. Washington St. Returning to Spokane for the first time since their “explosive performance” in April, hardcore punk rock group Lilith will visit the Big Dipper with the Hilltop Rats, Last Point and Stubborn Will. For information, visit bigdipperevents.com or call (509) 863-8098. Admission: $10

8 Monday Night Dance – 7 p.m. Monday, Corbin Senior Center, 827 W. Cleveland Ave. The Corbin Senior Center hosts an evening of light refreshments, live music and all the dancing you can handle. All ages are welcome. For information, visit corbinseniorcenter.org or call (509) 327-1584. Admission: $5

9 Northwest Passages: Jamie Ford – 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Montvale Event Center, 1019 W First Ave. Author Jamie Ford will discuss his book, “The Many Daughters of Afong Moy,” during a Northwest Passages Book Club event hosted by Carolyn Lamberson. “The Many Daughters of Afong Moy” is available to order from Wishing Tree Books. For tickets and information, visit spokesman.com/northwest-passages. Admission: $7

10 Shawn Stratte – 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Bridgepress Cellars, 39 W. Pacific Ave. Singer-songwriter pianist Shawn Stratte visits Bridgepress Cellars. For information, visit bridgepresscellars.com or call (509) 838-7815. Admission: FREE