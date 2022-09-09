100 years ago in Spokane: Investigators examine evidence in train collision that killed six at Parkwater

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

Investigators said an unfortunate combination of circumstances contributed to the train crash at Parkwater two days earlier.

Six railroad workers were dead, including the engineers of both trains.

The foreman of the switching crew admitted that “the custom was to hold the work train at Parkwater until the No. 41 had passed.”

On the fateful day, however, he had been told, correctly, that the No. 41 was more than an hour behind schedule. He testified that he believed the work train had “nearly a quarter of an hour” of leeway until the No. 41 passenger train came through. So he allowed the work train to be switched onto the main track. In fact, the No. 41 was not quite as late as the foreman thought.

Investigators were also trying to determine if the No. 41 was traveling at excessive speed when it approached Parkwater. There were some indications that engineer O.W. Southern was attempting to make up lost time.

The engineer’s widow said his last words before he left for work were, “I’m tired of getting jacked up for being late; I’ll bring her in on time tomorrow or bust!” Yet she added that No. 41 had “the clear right of way.” on that track.

The striking shopmen’s union suggested the accident was the result of lax maintenance and safety procedures because of nonunion replacement workers. The union recommended that investigators find out whether the passenger train’s brakes were defective and whether the switch engine’s headlight was missing or defective.

From the fair beat: It was Children’s Day at the Spokane Interstate Fair, and the kids declared it a success.

Among the attractions: Cotton candy, pink popcorn, pop, ice cream cones and “hot dog sandwiches.”

On the midway, “little boys and girls crowded in and listened to the sideshow barkers.”