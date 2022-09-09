Dear Kiantha: Outpouring of love for Sandy Williams highlights her value to Spokane’s Black community

By Kiantha Duncan For The Spokesman-Review

Dear Kiantha,

We lost a giant in Spokane’s Black community with the untimely death of Sandy Williams. Do you think she knew how much the community valued her?

Dear Friend,

I would love nothing more than to say that yes, Sandy Williams knew and felt valued at all times by all the people in the Spokane community at large, but in truth I know that there were many times in which adequate support seemed hard to come by, which naturally would make one wonder if they are indeed valued by their community.

Sandy’s commitment to Black Spokane often ruffled feathers. Her direct and matter-of-fact approach to eliminating disparities in the Black community was a long and laborious plight. One in which she was required to call out the depth of structural racism and its impact to Black people locally and nationally.

Sandy’s hand print on this community came with its share of condemnation, and in those moments the voices of supporters seemed muted to the sounds of attacks and microaggressions toward her and her work. Yet she persisted.

There are legions of people who made sure she knew that she was valued. That is evidenced by the support poured into the projects that were most important to her, namely the Black Lens newspaper and the Carl Maxey Center.

There are also those who showed Sandy that they valued her by being there for her personally and in support of her and her family.

Feeling valued comes from both word and deed. Many of us shared our love for her openly and many of us demonstrated in deed the way in which we valued her as a Black woman, a visionary and a friend.

I am grateful to see the outpouring of love and respect for Sandy’s life and work. That is an indicator of value in life and upon death.

Soul to Soul,

Kiantha