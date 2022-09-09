D’Shawn Knowles, Gabe Matthews carry Dust Devils to win over Indians

From staff reports

The Spokane Indians are fading as the season winds to a close.

Spokane absorbed its third loss in its last four games Friday night, a 5-3 defeat to Tri-City in a Northwest League game in Pasco.

D’Shawn Knowles was 3 for 3 with two doubles and a run batted in, and Gabe Matthews contributed with a pair of hits and two RBIs to lead the Dust Devils.

The Indians tied the game at 1-all in the third when Bladimir Restituyo scored on Nic Kent’s groundout, but Tri-City regained the lead in the bottom half of the inning with Matthews’ RBI single.

Joe Stewart and Christian Sepulveda each recorded a run-scoring single in the fifth to boost Tri-City’s lead to 4-1.

Kent scored on a groundout in the sixth to trim the Indians’ deficit to 4-2, but Casey Dana crossed home plate on Knowles’ sacrifice fly in the bottom of the inning to restore the Dust Devils’ three-run cushion.

Mateo Gil scored Spokane’s final run on Robby Martin Jr.’s RBI single in the seventh.

Spokane starting pitcher Andrew Quezada allowed four runs in 42/3 innings. He struck out five but allowed nine hits.