Gonzaga’s annual Kraziness in the Kennel set for Saturday, Oct. 8

Another date to add to the Gonzaga men’s basketball calendar: Oct. 8.

The Zags, who officially open the season Nov. 7 vs. North Florida, will hold their annual Kraziness in the Kennel tip-off event at the McCarthey Athletic Center on Saturday, Oct. 8, the school announced. Festivities begin at 4 p.m. with doors opening at 3 p.m.

It’s the first opportunity for the public to see the Zags in action. The event is free to attend, but fans will need a ticket to enter. A limited number of Kraziness tickets will be made available to the general public on Oct. 5. Information on how to claim tickets will be posted at a later date on www.gozags.com.

Gonzaga, led by senior forward Drew Timme, a two-time All-American, has been No. 1 in several preseason rankings. Guard Rasir Bolton and wing Julian Strawther, starters on GU’s 28-4 team last season, also return.

Kraziness in the Kennel typically packs the 6,000-seat arena and includes player and coaching staff introductions, dunk contest, 3-point shooting contest, skills competition and a blue-white scrimmage.

Sophomore guard Hunter Sallis won the dunk contest last year. Sophomore point guard Nolan Hickman captured the 3-point contest and sophomore forward Ben Gregg won the skills competition.