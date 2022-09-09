Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports >  Gonzaga basketball

Gonzaga’s annual Kraziness in the Kennel set for Saturday, Oct. 8

Sept. 9, 2022 Updated Fri., Sept. 9, 2022 at 7 p.m.

Gonzaga guard Hunter Sallis finishes off a one-handed slam dunk at last year’s Kraziness in the Kennel on Oct. 9. The Zags will hold their annual season tip-off event on Oct. 8 this year. (Dan Pelle/The Spokesman-Review)
Gonzaga guard Hunter Sallis finishes off a one-handed slam dunk at last year’s Kraziness in the Kennel on Oct. 9. The Zags will hold their annual season tip-off event on Oct. 8 this year. (Dan Pelle/The Spokesman-Review)
By Jim Meehan jimm@spokesman.com(208) 659-3791
Gonzaga guard Hunter Sallis finishes off a one-handed slam dunk at last year’s Kraziness in the Kennel on Oct. 9. The Zags will hold their annual season tip-off event on Oct. 8 this year. (Dan Pelle/The Spokesman-Review)
Gonzaga guard Hunter Sallis finishes off a one-handed slam dunk at last year’s Kraziness in the Kennel on Oct. 9. The Zags will hold their annual season tip-off event on Oct. 8 this year. (Dan Pelle/The Spokesman-Review)

Another date to add to the Gonzaga men’s basketball calendar: Oct. 8.

The Zags, who officially open the season Nov. 7 vs. North Florida, will hold their annual Kraziness in the Kennel tip-off event at the McCarthey Athletic Center on Saturday, Oct. 8, the school announced. Festivities begin at 4 p.m. with doors opening at 3 p.m.

It’s the first opportunity for the public to see the Zags in action. The event is free to attend, but fans will need a ticket to enter. A limited number of Kraziness tickets will be made available to the general public on Oct. 5. Information on how to claim tickets will be posted at a later date on www.gozags.com.

Gonzaga, led by senior forward Drew Timme, a two-time All-American, has been No. 1 in several preseason rankings. Guard Rasir Bolton and wing Julian Strawther, starters on GU’s 28-4 team last season, also return.

Kraziness in the Kennel typically packs the 6,000-seat arena and includes player and coaching staff introductions, dunk contest, 3-point shooting contest, skills competition and a blue-white scrimmage.

Sophomore guard Hunter Sallis won the dunk contest last year. Sophomore point guard Nolan Hickman captured the 3-point contest and sophomore forward Ben Gregg won the skills competition.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Follow along with the Zags

Subscribe to our Gonzaga Basketball newsletter to stay up with the latest news.

Top stories in Gonzaga basketball