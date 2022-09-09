Prep football roundup: Dylan Gravelle leads Central Valley over LC; Rogers romps behind Deon Kinsey

From staff reports

Roundup of Friday’s high school football action from the Greater Spokane League.

GSL 4A/3A

Central Valley 38, Lewis and Clark 7: Dylan Gravelle went 14-of-21 passing for 179 yards with two touchdown passes and ran 10 times for 97 yards and the Bears (2-0, 2-0) beat the visiting Tigers (1-1, 1-1).

Gentz Hilburn ran 22 times for 135 yards for LC.

Mt. Spokane 46, Ridgeline 0: Blake Speer caught a touchdown pass and returned a punt for a TD and the visiting Wildcats (2-0, 2-0) shut out the Falcons (0-2, 0-2).

Cheney 15, Ferris 0: Jakeb Vallance completed 20 of 40 passes for 201 yards and a TD and the Blackhawks (1-1, 1-1) blanked the visiting Saxons (0-2, 0-2).

Vallance added 99 yards on 16 carries with a TD on the ground.

Nonleague

Rogers 49, Medical Lake 6: Deon Kinsey had three rushing TDs and one TD pass and the visiting Pirates (1-1) downed the Cardinals (0-2).

Gabe Skinner added a 52-yard TD run for Rogers.

Shadle Park 7, Riverside 3: Beckett Ensminger scored a rushing TD in the second quarter and the Highlanders (1-1) topped the Rams at Union Stadium.

Lakeside 44, East Valley 14: Kole Hunsaker threw two touchdown passes and ran for two more and the Eagles (2-0) beat the visiting Knights (0-2).

Diezel Wilkinson had two TD runs for EV, one of 68 yards.

Colville 22, North Central 0: Isaiah Porter-Mills rushed for 106 yards with three touchdowns and the Crimson Hawks (2-0) beat the visiting Wolfpack (0-1).

Lewiston 52, Clarkston 12: Chris Ricard scored on a 65-yard TD run, the third scoring play of 60-plus yards in the game for the Bengals (2-1), in a win over the Bantams (1-1).

Pullman 32, Moscow 12: Henry Preece scored three touchdowns and the Greyhounds (1-1) beat the visiting Bears (0-3).