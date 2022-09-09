Three boys confess to starting fires that caused hundreds of dollars of damage to Coeur d’Alene park

Three boys confessed to setting fires this summer that caused several hundred dollars of damage at a Coeur d’Alene park near Lake City High School.

Coeur d’Alene police officers responded to Bluegrass Park, 6071 N. Courcelles Parkway, on July 29 for a reported fire, according to a Coeur d’Alene Police Department news release. Officers found part of the play structure and bark in the play area on fire. Officers and the Coeur d’Alene Fire Department extinguished the blaze.

Later the same morning, officers responded to the park for another fire in one of the trash cans, officers said. That fire was also quickly extinguished.

Detectives were contacted by people who provided video of the incident along with information about the identity of all three suspects, the release said. The detectives contacted the boys involved and they confessed.

The trio, all minors, were charged with third-degree arson.