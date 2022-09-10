Bolt Creek fire near Skykomish grows to more than 2,000 acres, closes Highway 2

Seattle Times

Highway 2 over Stevens Pass was closed Saturday, from Galena Road to Beckler Road, because of a growing wildfire near Skykomish, Washington.

The Bolt Creek fire, as it’s been named, was first reported early Saturday at 20 acres, but has rapidly grown to more than 2,000 acres as of Saturday afternoon, according to the Washington State Department of Natural Resources. Spokesperson Ryan Rodruck said it is burning through timber in mountainous terrain.

Snohomish County residents were mistakenly told to evacuate because of the Bolt Creek fire Saturday afternoon, even though no one west of Index is under any evacuation notices.

The air quality in the Seattle area reached unhealthy levels Saturday afternoon because of smoke from the Bolt Creek fire and other wildfires throughout the state.

The air quality index in Lake Forest Park was the highest in the state, nearly reaching the “very unhealthy” level, according to the Washington state Department of Ecology. The air quality index in Seattle’s South Park neighborhood was also among the highest.

Everyone should limit time outside and avoid strenuous outdoor activity, the department said. Symptoms of exposure include burning eyes, cough, headaches and wheezing and shortness of breath.

The air quality in Seattle was the worst in the world on Saturday afternoon, according to IQ Air.

Power outages reported

Two power outages were reported in the Skykomish area, affecting about 770 Puget Sound Energy customers.

The first outage in Skykomish was reported at 1:43 p.m., and impacts 416 customers, according to the Puget Sound Energy outage map. The estimated time for power to be restored is 4 p.m. The cause is under investigation.

The second outage, west of Skykomish between Grotto and Baring, was reported Saturday morning and caused by trees or vegetation, according to Puget Sound Energy. Power is expected to be restored by Monday afternoon.

Evacuation center opens

The Startup Events Center at 14315 366th Ave. S.E. opened as an evacuation center for area residents fleeing the fire. Space is available for trailers and other large vehicles, said Melody Davey of the Sky Valley Chamber of Commerce.

Two churches in Sultan were also accepting evacuees: Crosswater Community Church at 202 Birch St. and Mountainview Church at 320 Sixth St.

Davey also was coordinating a group of about 60 volunteers to help people who need to evacuate or who have offered up places to shelter animals – and is meant to keep from overwhelming emergency responders.

Livestock can be brought to Building 106 at the Evergreen Fairgrounds in Monroe, but others are opening their pastures or offering up everything from chicken coops to space for reptile tanks, she said. Anyone who needs help can contact Davey, who will then assign volunteers to respond. She can be reached at (360) 793-0983 or (425) 301-2267.