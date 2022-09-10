Downtown Spokane shooting injures 1 person

A male was shot during an attempted robbery Saturday morning in downtown Spokane, according to Spokane police.

Lt. Bart Stevens said the victim told police he met a person downtown who was going to show him the location of a 7-Eleven store when at some point the suspect pulled out a gun and tried to rob him.

Stevens said the two got into a scuffle and the gun fired a couple times, wounding the victim in the hand and the leg.

Officer Nate Donaldson said the victim was no longer hospitalized as of Saturday afternoon. The suspect was still at large at that time.