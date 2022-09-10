Four-star point guard Zoom Diallo offered by Gonzaga during unofficial visit

Zoom Diallo pocketed scholarship offers from Washington and Washington State last July. Now the Tacoma native and class of 2024 prospect has an offer from all three of the high-major programs in his home state.

Diallo, a four-star point guard from Tacoma’s Curtis High School, left his unofficial visit in Spokane with an offer from Gonzaga, he announced on his social media channels Saturday afternoon.

“After A Great Visit, Very Blessed and Grateful To Receive An Offer From Gonzaga University,” Diallo wrote on Twitter. “Thanks to Coach (Mark) Few and His Staff #Gozags.”

The 6-foot-4, 180-pound Diallo has reeled in nearly a dozen offers from high-major programs. In addition to the Zags, Huskies and Cougars, Diallo also lists offers from Kansas, Florida State, Arizona, Oregon State, LSU, UCLA and USC.

Diallo is considered by 247Sports.com to be the top-rated overall prospect in the state of Washington for the ’24 class, the nation’s fourth-rated point guard and 40th-rated overall prospect in the United States.

Adam Finkelstein, a director of scouting for 247Sports.com, described Diallo as “a power guard with good positional size and strength, along with the early skill-set and feel for the game to match.

“He has good pick-and-roll instincts and uses his body well both as a handler and a finisher, showing good balance and body control. He has a fluid release shooting off both the catch and the dribble and is a threat both with his pull-up and beyond the arc.”

Before announcing his offer on Saturday, Diallo posted a short clip on his Instagram story of his Gonzaga visit. The video depicts Few leading Diallo and his family through a tour of McCarthey Athletic Center.

Referring to the arena’s atmosphere on game day Few can be heard in the video telling Diallo, “The whole place is kind of shaking.”

Diallo would become the first Seattle/Tacoma area prospect to commit to the Bulldogs since Corey Kispert did so in May 2016. The last Tacoma native to sign with Few’s program was standout guard Gary Bell Jr., who recently left his position as GU’s coordinator of basketball administration to become an assistant coach at Northern Arizona University.