Friday Night (High)lights: Mead shows off big play capacity; Rogers gets into win column

The top of the table in the Greater Spokane League is starting to have a familiar look to it, as Central Valley and Mt. Spokane have gotten off to good starts.

Meanwhile, Gonzaga Prep got a wake-up call on its trip east and the 2A crowd had a tough go of it as a group – with Rogers being the lone exception.

Let’s go around the league and take a look at five things that stood out to us in Week 2.

Big plays

It took a little while Friday night, but Mead showed the big-play capability it has from a multitude of options.

Front and center was Johnny Talarico, a transfer from Ferris, who busted reverses for 38 and 42 yards to put the Panthers into the red zone.

He finished the first one himself with a TD on yet another reverse from 5 yards out, while the first-half clock wound down on the second opportunity.

Coach Keith Stamps put the play into the gameplan this week.

“Every time he called them, my heart started to tingle,” Talarico said. “I knew I had to try and take it back. It was awesome.”

We got to see Colby Danielson connect with sprinter Keenan Kuntz on a 39-yard TD pass on a fly pattern. Danielson showed a knack for the long ball last season and the Panthers expect to take full advantage of it in his senior year.

Danielson also used his legs to great effect, gaining 57 yards on eight carries – all of which were scrambles after plays broke down – picking up three first downs and a TD on third-down improvisations.

Rolling

Central Valley and Mt. Spokane showed their Week 1 wins weren’t flukes.

Dylan Gravelle is proving to be an adept replacement for the graduated Luke Abshire at quarterback. He added two touchdown passes on Friday against Lewis and Clark, including a 50-yard hookup with Hudson Dayton, who finished with five catches for 97 yards in the contest.

The Wildcats scored in a variety of ways dispatching Ridgeline. Blake Speer is proving to be a Swiss Army Knife for coach Terry Cloer with receiving and punt return TDs Friday in addition to a rushing TD and a pair of field goals in the opening win last week.

In the other 4A/3A game, Cheney got a nice game from QB Jakeb Vallance and blanked visiting Ferris. Vallance put up more than 200 yards passing and connected with Eli Carpenter on a TD.

Tough sledding

A lot of kids get to go to the nation’s capital on their eighth-grade field trip. Gonzaga Prep decided to travel 2,500 miles to face the No. 21-ranked high school team in the country.

If the Bullpups were looking for an early-season test, they found it. St. John’s College of Washington, D.C., plays a national schedule and showed the Pups what that means in a lopsided 42-14 victory.

But it wasn’t all bad news, as G-Prep outgained SJC on the ground, rushing for 227 yards, with five runners gaining more than 34 yards apiece. The Pups face Ferris and Mead on the road the next two weeks.

Resurgence

The Rogers football program hasn’t had a lot to cheer about recently, entering the season winless in the last three seasons. But that changed Friday night as the Pirates handled Medical Lake 49-6.

One game might not constitute a resurgence, but Rogers coach Mike Dewey thinks he has some components to a competitive team, starting with QB Deon Kinsey – whom Dewey calls a “dynamic player.”

Kinsey rushed for 81 yards on nine carries with three scores and threw a TD pass against Medical Lake.

Rogers faces a tough Freeman team next week as it tries to start a winning streak.

Eye openers

The rest of the GSL 2A ranks were on the wrong end of a few eye-openers this week.

On Thursday, West Valley had a tough time with Lakeland’s big line in a shutout loss. The Hawks were playing their fourth game of the season and are starting to look like a playoff team in Idaho 4A.

Meanwhile on Friday, Shadle Park was the only other city school to escape with a win against a 1A opponent, holding off a good Riverside team 7-3 at Union Stadium.

North Central, playing its first game of the season, was shut out by Colville. East Valley lost big against Lakeside with QB Kole Hunsaker accounting for four touchdowns.