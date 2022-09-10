The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sept. 10, 2022 Updated Sat., Sept. 10, 2022 at 5 p.m.

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

6 a.m.: Formula One: Italian Grand Prix FS1

Noon: IndyCar: Grand Prix of Monterey NBC

Noon: NASCAR Cup: Hollywood Casino 400 USA

Baseball, MLB

10:30 a.m.: Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees or St. Louis at Pittsburgh MLB

1:10 p.m.: Atlanta at Seattle Root

1:30 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at San Diego MLB

Basketball, WNBA playoffs

Noon: Connecticut at Las Vegas ABC

Football, NFL

10 a.m.: Pittsburgh at Cincinnati CBS

10 a.m.: San Francisco at Chicago Fox 28

1:25 p.m.: Kansas City at Arizona CBS

1:25 p.m.: Green Bay at Minnesota Fox 28

5:20 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Dallas NBC

Golf, men’s

4 a.m.: DP World: PGA Championship Golf

8 p.m.: Asian: Shinhan Donghae Open Golf

Golf, women’s

11 a.m.: LPGA: Queen City Championship Golf

Rugby, men’s

9:30 a.m.: World Cup Sevens NBC

Soccer, men’s

6 a.m.: EPL: West Ham United vs. Newcastle United USA

Soccer, women’s

3 p.m.: NWSL: NJ/NY Gotham FC vs. Kansas City CBSSN

Tennis

10 a.m.: U.S. Open Women’s Doubles Championship ESPN

1 p.m.: U.S. Open Men’s Final ESPN

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

Noon: Atlanta at Seattle 700-AM

Baseball, NWL

6:30 p.m.: Spokane at Tri-City 103.5-FM

Football, NFL

4:30 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Dallas 92.5-FM

Sports talk

11 a.m.: Mariners Magazine 700-AM

All events subject to change

