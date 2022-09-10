On the Air
Sept. 10, 2022 Updated Sat., Sept. 10, 2022 at 5 p.m.
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
6 a.m.: Formula One: Italian Grand Prix FS1
Noon: IndyCar: Grand Prix of Monterey NBC
Noon: NASCAR Cup: Hollywood Casino 400 USA
Baseball, MLB
10:30 a.m.: Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees or St. Louis at Pittsburgh MLB
1:10 p.m.: Atlanta at Seattle Root
1:30 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at San Diego MLB
Basketball, WNBA playoffs
Noon: Connecticut at Las Vegas ABC
Football, NFL
10 a.m.: Pittsburgh at Cincinnati CBS
10 a.m.: San Francisco at Chicago Fox 28
1:25 p.m.: Kansas City at Arizona CBS
1:25 p.m.: Green Bay at Minnesota Fox 28
5:20 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Dallas NBC
Golf, men’s
4 a.m.: DP World: PGA Championship Golf
8 p.m.: Asian: Shinhan Donghae Open Golf
Golf, women’s
11 a.m.: LPGA: Queen City Championship Golf
Rugby, men’s
9:30 a.m.: World Cup Sevens NBC
Soccer, men’s
6 a.m.: EPL: West Ham United vs. Newcastle United USA
Soccer, women’s
3 p.m.: NWSL: NJ/NY Gotham FC vs. Kansas City CBSSN
Tennis
10 a.m.: U.S. Open Women’s Doubles Championship ESPN
1 p.m.: U.S. Open Men’s Final ESPN
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
Noon: Atlanta at Seattle 700-AM
Baseball, NWL
6:30 p.m.: Spokane at Tri-City 103.5-FM
Football, NFL
4:30 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Dallas 92.5-FM
Sports talk
11 a.m.: Mariners Magazine 700-AM
All events subject to change
