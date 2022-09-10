Robby Martin Jr.’s four-hit game leads Spokane Indians over Tri-City 7-4

Robby Martin Jr. went 4 for 5 with two RBIs and the Spokane Indians beat the Tri-City Dust Devils 7-4 in the next-to-last game of the Northwest League regular season at Gesa Stadium in Pasco.

It was Martin’s third four-hit game since Aug. 21. The 23-year-old is hitting .437 over the span.

The Indians (30-35) put up three runs in the first off Tri-City starter Victor Mederos.

Yorvis Torrealba led the game off with a single and went to second on a single by Bladimir Restituyo. They pulled off a double steal and Torrealba scored easily on a single by Colin Simpson.

Mateo Gil followed with an RBI single and another run scored later in the inning on a sacrifice fly by Martin.

It stayed that way until the fourth. Tri-City’s Gabe Matthews led the inning off with a walk and went to third on a double by Casey Dana. Steven Rivas lined a single to center to plate both to make it 3-2.

The Dust Devils (28-37) loaded the bases on back-to-back singles and Kyle Kasser’s fielder’s choice grounder tied it.

The Indians answered back in the fifth with three runs after two were down. Cuba Bess reached on a fielder’s choice and later scored on an RBI single by Martin. Trevor Boone plated Martin with a single then later scored on a double by Nic Kent.

They added an insurance run in the ninth on an RBI double by Martin.

Indians starter Case Williams allowed four runs on nine hits and three walks with four strikeouts over 5 1/3 innings.