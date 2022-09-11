Buckle up, buckaroo: The rodeo returned to the Spokane County Interstate Fair this weekend

By Jordan Tolley-Turner For The Spokesman-Review

This weekend the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association brought the rodeo to town for the Spokane County Interstate Fair’s opening weekend.

After the stands filled with denim and cowboy hats and the National Anthem was sung, the bucking chutes swung open as the bareback bronc riders started the show. With only one hand in a “riggin,” which is often compared to a suitcase handle, the athletes attempted to make the wild eight seconds look as in control and flashy as possible, in particular with spurring.

“The best way (to describe it) is like driving down the highway at 75 miles an hour, then throwing the steering wheel out the window and hoping for a good outcome,” said Eastern Washington bareback rider Mason Payne, who competed Saturday night. “It makes you feel 10 feet tall and bulletproof.”

Next up was steer wrestling, the “big man’s” event, that consists of a steer running between two horses as the “hazer” keeps the steer running straight. Meanwhile, the steer wrestler takes a calculated leap of faith to grasp the steer’s horns and swiftly bring it onto its side.

Staying in the “timed events,” next was tie-down roping, in which the roots of rodeo on the ranch are reignited as the roper catches a calf, exits the saddle of his horse partner, turns the calf on its side, quickly ties three of its legs together and put his hands up to signal “all done.” For six seconds afterwards the disciplined horse keeps the rope in place and the calf must stay tied for a complete run.

Horses were run in the bucking chutes once again as it was time for saddle bronc riding, the classic rodeo event. With a “let’s go” nod of the head and hat the rider sits in a saddle with nothing but a long braided rein in one hand, feet in the stirrups, and matching the rhythm of the horse to stay atop the horse that is bred to buck. Like bareback, an eight-second ride of spurring and control equals a higher score. The horse and rider working hand in hand can look like poetry in motion, but other times it may feel like the horse is throwing everything but the kitchen sink at the rider, as did Corey & Lange Rodeo Co.s stellar bronc Little Bucker Brown, who tossed his opponent Friday night.

Back at the other end of the arena the duos of the sport spun their loops for the team roping. One man, the “header,” must rope the horns of the steer while the other, the “heeler,” must then catch the back two legs of the moving animal for a qualified run.

Barrel racing came next, with three barrels placed in a triangular pattern. Here the cowgirl and her horse attempt to tightly turn around each barrel as quickly as possible without knocking any over. As the dirt flies, this seemingly simple task can get dicey as the closer the horse is to each barrel the greater the odds of an overturn and an extra five-second penalty. The risk may be worth the reward of the fastest time if everything goes according to plan.

The event was followed by bull riding – the most dangerous finale in sports. Although mostly gentle giants behind the chutes, the nearly two-ton animals understand when it’s game time as the rider settles on the bull’s back. When the gate latch is cracked the rider attempts to match the bull move for move; each jump, spin, kick and change in direction with the animal as if one. With intense skill, muscle memory, and perhaps a bit of luck, the rider hopes the two dance for an eight-second ride and a high score.

Even when everything is going right, it can all change in an instant and the rider can end up in the dirt and in the way of hooves and horns.