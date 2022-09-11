Kootenai County SWAT team arrests Wallace man after standoff Saturday night
Sept. 11, 2022 Updated Sun., Sept. 11, 2022 at 9:47 p.m.
Kootenai County authorities arrested a 42-year-old Wallace man Saturday evening after an hourslong standoff during which he barricaded himself inside of a Post Falls home.
Police were initially called to the home in the 6200 block of West Prairie Avenue around 4 p.m., according to a news release. A woman at the address said Christopher L. Wilburn threw a table at her.
Wilburn “was uncooperative and made threats” to sheriff’s deputies, according to the news release. Negotiators and a SWAT team were called in, and Wilburn continued to make threats about propane tanks in the home and brandished a baseball bat, police said.
Wilburn was taken into custody around 7:40 p.m. He is facing charges included aggravated battery and resisting arrest. He was booked into Kootenai County Jail just before 9 p.m. Saturday, according to jail records.
The woman struck by the table received leg injuries and was treated by medics on the scene, according to police.
