The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Partly Cloudy Night 64° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Crime/Public Safety

Kootenai County SWAT team arrests Wallace man after standoff Saturday night

Sept. 11, 2022 Updated Sun., Sept. 11, 2022 at 9:47 p.m.

By Kip Hill kiph@spokesman.com(509) 459-5429

Kootenai County authorities arrested a 42-year-old Wallace man Saturday evening after an hourslong standoff during which he barricaded himself inside of a Post Falls home.

Police were initially called to the home in the 6200 block of West Prairie Avenue around 4 p.m., according to a news release. A woman at the address said Christopher L. Wilburn threw a table at her.

Wilburn “was uncooperative and made threats” to sheriff’s deputies, according to the news release. Negotiators and a SWAT team were called in, and Wilburn continued to make threats about propane tanks in the home and brandished a baseball bat, police said.

Wilburn was taken into custody around 7:40 p.m. He is facing charges included aggravated battery and resisting arrest. He was booked into Kootenai County Jail just before 9 p.m. Saturday, according to jail records.

The woman struck by the table received leg injuries and was treated by medics on the scene, according to police.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.

Top stories in Crime/Public Safety