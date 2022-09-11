The Dirt: Chipotle Mexican Grill coming to Five Mile neighborhood

Chipotle Mexican Grill is growing in Spokane with plans for a new restaurant in the Five Mile neighborhood.

Property owner 5 Mile Investment Co. I LLC filed a building permit application with the city for renovations to a more than 2,000-square-foot space to make way for Chipotle at 1724 W. Francis Ave.

Work includes removing interior fixtures and installing a grease interceptor in the space formerly occupied by Fatburger.

Spokane-based Associated Construction Inc. is the project contractor. Wolfe Architectural Group, of Spokane, is designing the restaurant. The project valuation is $170,000, according to the application.

The restaurant, when complete, would mark Chipotle’s fourth location in the Spokane region.

Chipotle opened a restaurant in 2021 at 209 N. Sullivan Road in Spokane Valley. It also operates restaurants at 930 N. Division St. and 9602 N. Newport Highway in Northpointe Plaza.

Chipotle is also building a restaurant on the West Plains.

A building permit is currently under review by the city for a more than 5,320-square-foot multitenant building at 9926 W. U.S. Highway 2.

Chipotle is slated to occupy about 2,320 square feet of the building near the northeast corner of Deer Heights Road and Highway 2, according to the permit application.

The Newport, California-based restaurant chain has more than 100,000 employees and operates more than 3,000 locations in the U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, France and Germany, according to the company’s website.

Fast Eddie’s planning nightclub

Fast Eddie’s Bar & Grill could be expanding into a nightclub.

Spokane-based Uptic Studios submitted a pre-development application to the city on behalf of Fast Eddie’s to convert a vacant basement space into a nightclub at 217 N. Division St.

A preliminary site plan shows a bar area, a DJ booth, five customer booths, office, server station, office and restrooms. Construction is estimated to begin in the winter, according to the site plan.

Cost of the project has not yet been determined, according to the application.

Fast Eddie’s, 1 W. Spokane Falls Blvd., has become a staple for college students, locals and visitors since it opened in 1977.

It is operated by Tangen Hospitality, whose portfolio of bars and restaurants includes South Perry Lantern, Globe Bar & Kitchen, Boombox Pizza and Borracho Tacos & Tequileria, among others.

Townhome, duplexes planned

A townhome and duplex development could be coming to the Moran Prairie neighborhood.

Spokane Valley-based Mercier Architecture & Planning filed a pre-development application with the city for a project consisting of 12 townhomes and duplexes at 5115 S. Freya St.

Site plans show the project will have six 2,538-square-foot duplexes and six 3,000-square-foot townhomes. An existing church on the site will remain, according to the application.

Spokane County Assessor’s Office records show 5115 S Freya LLC purchased the site for $900,000 in July. The limited liability company’s principals are Josh and Amy Cochran, and Justin and Navneet Bhullar.