Wildfire smoke reaches unhealthy levels Sunday afternoon, likely to linger for Monday
Sept. 11, 2022 Updated Sun., Sept. 11, 2022 at 9:47 p.m.
Air quality continued to worsen Sunday afternoon in Spokane, and forecasters aren’t expecting it to leave anytime soon.
“We’re kind of getting sandwiched right now,” said Joey Clevenger, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Spokane. Wildfire smoke from the west, north and southeast was all converging in Spokane, making the sun glow orange and cutting visibility.
After several days of wildfire smoke that made the air unhealthy for some groups, the air quality index rose Sunday afternoon into levels unhealthy for everyone at a monitoring station near downtown Spokane.
The Spokane Clean Air Agency issued an air quality alert that will continue through Monday morning, when conditions will be reassessed. People should limit their time outdoors over the next couple of days, if possible.
Smoke will keep daytime temperatures relatively cooler, Clevenger said. Forecasted highs over the next several days are in the low 80s, with nighttime lows reaching near 50 degrees.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.