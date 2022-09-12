The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
News >  Crime/Public Safety

15-year-old driver in wrong lane causes rollover crash; three hospitalized

Sept. 12, 2022 Updated Mon., Sept. 12, 2022 at 5:27 p.m.

A Nissan Sentra carrying a driver and 1-month-old passenger rolled over after a crash on Sunday night. (Courtesy of Washington State Patrol)
By Quinn Welsch quinnw@spokesman.com(509) 459-5469

Three people were hospitalized after a vehicle driven in the wrong direction by a 15-year-old girl caused a rollover crash on U.S. Highway 2 in Colbert on Sunday night.

The driver was with a 13-year-old boy in a Toyota Camry northbound in the southbound lanes of Highway 2, south of Elk-Chattaroy Road, at about 8 p.m. when the Camry struck a Nissan Sentra head on, causing it to roll over into the median, the Washington State Patrol reported in a news release. The driver of the Nissan, Katalina Freyer, 20, and her passenger, a 1-month-old girl, were transported to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The 13-year-old also was transported to Sacred Heart with serious but non-life threatening injuries, WSP said. Both teens are residents of Priest River, Idaho.

WSP said all drivers and passengers involved in the crash were wearing seat belts or restrained in a car seat for infants. There are no charges pending against the driver, but that could change after the investigation, WSP Trooper Ryan Senger said. 

According to the Idaho Transportation Department, only daylight travel is permitted for drivers under 16, unless they have a valid licensed driver who is at least 21 sitting in the front seat with them. 

The road closed Sunday night as authorities investigated the crash, but reopened at 11:30 p.m.

