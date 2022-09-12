A day steeped in ancient tradition for a new king

A portrait of Queen Elizabeth II is displayed in a shop in London on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. King Charles III addressed Britain's Parliament on Monday for the first time as sovereign, accepting condolences and pledging to uphold the principles of the country's constitutional monarchy. (New York Times)

Stephen Castle and Mark Landler New York Times

EDINBURGH, Scotland – On a day of solemn ceremony and ancient tradition, a crowd jammed the center of the Scottish capital, Edinburgh, to mourn Queen Elizabeth II, reciprocate her deep affection for Scotland, and watch the arrival of the new king, Charles III, who led tributes to his mother and her seven-decade reign.

In a procession through narrow, cobbled streets, the new monarch walked slowly behind the hearse carrying the coffin of his mother, flanked by a Scottish military guard. Thousands of waiting well-wishers fell mainly silent as the convoy approached St. Giles’ Cathedral.

There the crown of Scotland was placed alongside a wreath on the queen’s coffin, which was draped in the royal standard of Scotland, as leading political, civic and military figures paid their respects. Britain’s new prime minister, Liz Truss, and Scotland’s first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, were in attendance.

Later the public was allowed to do the same. A long line of mourners built up throughout the day, with people hoping to be among those able to file past.

On Tuesday the queen’s body will be flown to a military air base near London, in preparation for her funeral at Westminster Abbey on Sept. 19.

Scotland became the focus of the first stage of national mourning because the queen died last week at Balmoral Castle, the estate in the remote and beautiful Scottish countryside that she loved, and to which she returned each summer.

Britain excels at tradition and ceremony, and Monday’s events were no exception. The new king’s day began in London where he addressed both houses of Parliament for the first time as sovereign. Under the vaulted timbers of Westminster Hall, King Charles III accepted condolences and pledged to uphold the principles of the country’s constitutional monarchy.

Speaking from the huge hall where the body of his mother will lie in state later this week, Charles said, “Parliament is the living and breathing instrument of our democracy.”

The ceremony showcased the generally harmonious but occasionally fraught intersection of British royalty and government. There were expressions of fealty from Parliament to the king and a reciprocal pledge by him to abide by the limits of his constitutional role, which stipulates that he remain above politics.

The new king also struck a poignant note, paying tribute to the queen, whom he said was a “pattern to all princes living,” quoting from Shakespeare.