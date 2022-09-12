Emmys 2022: Winners dance and sing at 74th annual prime-time TV awards

By From wire and staff reports

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards returned to Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater for the first time since 2019 on Monday, upended for three years by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Emmys host Kenan Thompson kicked off the festivities by honoring the magic of TV, the “greatest invention in the history of mankind.”

Without TV, the “Saturday Night Live” comedian asked, what else would you do?

“Read books? No one in this room has read a book in the last 50 years,” Thompson deadpanned. “Watch TikTok? Oh, you mean tiny, vertical television? Have sex? Gross!”

Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney, of Spokane, went 0-2 at the Emmys, but her competition was steep. Julia Garner of “Ozark” and Jennifer Coolidge of “The White Lotus” won in the supporting actress categories for which Sweeney was nominated.

Coolidge knew her win was a “once-in-a-lifetime thing,” so when the teleprompter was giving her the cue to move along, she told the show to be patient: “Wait, hold on.”

When subtlety didn’t work, the Emmys started to play music to try to shoo Coolidge off the stage. But Coolidge proved she is adept at adapting, because she just started dancing rather than ceding her time. Unfortunately, her performance and speech were still cut short.

During Sheryl Lee Ralph’s acceptance speech for supporting actress in a comedy series, the “Abbott Elementary” star brought down the house with a stunning rendition of Dianne Reeves’ “Endangered Woman.”

“To anyone who has ever, ever had a dream and thought your dream wasn’t, wouldn’t, couldn’t come true, I am here to tell you that this is what believing looks like,” the 56-year-old actress said.

And “Ted Lasso” star Brett Goldstein failed in his promise to not swear during his acceptance award for supporting actor in a comedy, but did joke that the hardest part of his job is “being in a scene with anyone in this cast and not ruining it by just staring at them and saying, ‘God, you’re good.’ ”

Here are the winners from this year’s show:

Drama series

“Yellowjackets”

“Succession” – WINNER

“Stranger Things”

“Squid Game”

“Severance”

“Ozark”

“Euphoria”

“Better Call Saul”

Comedy series

“Abbott Elementary”

“Barry”

“Curb Your Enthusiasm”

“Hacks”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Ted Lasso” – WINNER

“What We Do in the Shadows”

Limited or anthology series

“Dopesick”

“The Dropout”

“Inventing Anna”

“Pam & Tommy”

“The White Lotus” – WINNER

Lead actress in a drama series

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”

Laura Linney, “Ozark”

Melanie Lynskey, “Yellowjackets”

Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”

Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”

Zendaya, “Euphoria” – WINNER

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Brian Cox, “Succession”

Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game” – WINNER

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Adam Scott, “Severance”

Jeremy Strong, “Succession”

Lead actor in a comedy series

Donald Glover, “Atlanta”

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Nicholas Hoult, “The Great”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso” – WINNER

Supporting actor in a comedy series

Anthony Carrigan, “Barry”

Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso” – WINNER

Toheeb Jimoh, “Ted Lasso”

Nick Mohammed, “Ted Lasso”

Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”

Henry Winkler, “Barry”

Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live”

Supporting actor in a drama series

Nicholas Braun, “Succession”

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Park Hae-soo, “Squid Game”

Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession” – WINNER

John Turturro, “Severance”

Christopher Walken, “Severance”

Oh Yeong-su, “Squid Game”

Lead actress in a comedy series

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”

Elle Fanning, “The Great”

Issa Rae, “Insecure”

Jean Smart, “Hacks” – WINNER

Supporting actress in a comedy series

Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”

Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”

Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live”

Sarah Niles, “Ted Lasso”

Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary” – WINNER

Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso”

Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

Guest actress in a drama series

Hope Davis, “Succession”

Marcia Gay Harden, “The Morning Show”

Martha Kelly, “Euphoria”

Sanaa Lathan, “Succession”

Harriet Walter, “Succession”

Lee You-mi, “Squid Game” – WINNER

Guest actor in a drama series

Adrien Brody, “Succession”

James Cromwell, “Succession”

Colman Domingo, “Euphoria” – WINNER

Arian Moayed, “Succession”

Tom Pelphrey, “Ozark”

Alexander Skarsgård, “Succession”

Lead actor in a limited series or movie

Colin Firth, “The Staircase”

Andrew Garfield, “Under the Banner of Heaven”

Oscar Isaac, “Scenes From a Marriage

Michael Keaton, “Dopesick” – WINNER

Himesh Patel, “Station Eleven”

Joshua Jackson, “Dr. Death

Sebastian Stan, “Pam & Tommy”

Lead actress in a limited series or movie

Toni Colette, “The Staircase”

Julia Garner, “Inventing Anna”

Lily James, “Pam & Tommy”

Sarah Paulson, “Impeachment: American Crime Story”

Margaret Qualley, “Maid”

Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout” – WINNER

Supporting actress in a limited series or anthology

Connie Britton, “The White Lotus”

Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus” – WINNER

Alexandra Daddario, “The White Lotus”

Kaitlyn Dever, “Dopesick”

Natasha Rothwell, “The White Lotus”

Sydney Sweeney, “The White Lotus”

Mare Winningham, “Dopesick”

Supporting actress in a drama series

Patricia Arquette, “Severance”

Julia Garner, “Ozark” – WINNER

Jung Ho-yeon, “Squid Game”

Christina Ricci, “Yellowjackets”

Rhea Seehorn, “Better Call Saul”

J. Smith-Cameron, “Succession”

Sarah Snook, “Succession”

Sydney Sweeney, “Euphoria”

Guest actress in a comedy series

Jane Adams, “Hacks”

Harriet Sansom Harris, “Hacks”

Jane Lynch, “Only Murders In The Building”

Laurie Metcalf, “Hacks” – WINNER

Kaitlin Olson, “Hacks”

Harriet Walter, “Ted Lasso”

Guest actor in a comedy series

Jerrod Carmichael, “Saturday Night Live”

Bill Hader, “Curb Your Enthusiasm”

James Lance, “Ted Lasso”

Nathan Lane, “Only Murders In The Building” – WINNER

Christopher McDonald, “Hacks”

Sam Richardson, “Ted Lasso”

Supporting actor in a limited or anthology series

Murray Bartlett, “The White Lotus” – WINNER

Jake Lacy, “The White Lotus”

Will Poulter, Dopesick”

Seth Rogen, “Pam & Tommy”

Peter Sarsgaard, “Dopesick”

Michael Stuhlbarg, “Dopesick”

Steve Zahn, “The White Lotus”

Variety talk series

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” – WINNER

“Late Night with Seth Meyers”

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”