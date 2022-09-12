Prep roundup: Kennedy Smith leads Ferris volleyball over Shadle Park

From staff reports

Roundup of high school sports action from across the Greater Spokane League.

Due to the poor air quality on Monday, the slate of girls soccer and slowpitch softball was postponed.

Volleyball

Ferris 3, Shadle Park 1: Kennedy Smith had 16 kills with six aces, and the Saxons (2-0) beat the Highlanders (1-1) 25-18, 21-25, 25-17, 25-11 in a nonleague match.

Julia Clayden had 28 assists for Ferris. Abbey Flerchinger led Shadle Park with 11 kills.

Cheney 3, Clarkston 0: Joy Assonken had 10 kills, and the Blackhawks (3-0) swept the visiting Bantams (0-3) 25-13, 25-18, 25-10.

Haleigh Ghering led Cheney with 25 assists, three blocks and two aces.