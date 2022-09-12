Prep roundup: Kennedy Smith leads Ferris volleyball over Shadle Park
Sept. 12, 2022 Updated Mon., Sept. 12, 2022 at 9:27 p.m.
From staff reports
Roundup of high school sports action from across the Greater Spokane League.
Due to the poor air quality on Monday, the slate of girls soccer and slowpitch softball was postponed.
Volleyball
Ferris 3, Shadle Park 1: Kennedy Smith had 16 kills with six aces, and the Saxons (2-0) beat the Highlanders (1-1) 25-18, 21-25, 25-17, 25-11 in a nonleague match.
Julia Clayden had 28 assists for Ferris. Abbey Flerchinger led Shadle Park with 11 kills.
Cheney 3, Clarkston 0: Joy Assonken had 10 kills, and the Blackhawks (3-0) swept the visiting Bantams (0-3) 25-13, 25-18, 25-10.
Haleigh Ghering led Cheney with 25 assists, three blocks and two aces.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.