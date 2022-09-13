Kenneth Starr, who led Whitewater probes into Clinton administration, dies at 76
Sept. 13, 2022 Updated Tue., Sept. 13, 2022 at 4:37 p.m.
Kenneth Starr, a former U.S. solicitor general who led the Whitewater investigation into the Clinton administration that begin with probes into alleged improper real estate transactions but grew into wider investigations that led to President Bill Clinton’s impeachment, died Sept. 13 in Houston. He was 76.
The death was from complications from a surgery at Baylor St. Luke’s Medical Center in Houston, according to his family.
Starr’s used his role as independent counsel to move well beyond the initial investigations into real estate transactions in Arkansas during Clinton’s time as governor in the 1980s. The inquests led to questions over suspect perjury by President Bill Clinton over a sexual relationship with White House intern Monika Lewinksy.
In May 2016, Baylor removed Starr as president of the university after an investigation found that the college had mishandled accusations of sexual assault against its football players. Starr remained as chancellor and professor of law. The university also fired its football coach, Art Briles.
