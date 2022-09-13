Man killed in Franklin Park shooting identified

A 22-year-old man who was killed in a shooting at Franklin Park on Aug. 27 was identified by the Spokane Medical Examiner’s office as Ablos Kios.

Kios died as the result of a gunshot wound to the head, the medical examiner said on Tuesday.

Three others also were wounded by gunshots at the park that night. No arrests have been made so far as a result of the shooting .

Spokane police officers arrived at the park near NorthTown Mall at about 3:20 a.m. Aug. 27 after a report that at least two people had been shot. Police discovered Kios and another unidentified victim with a large group of people across the street on Queen Avenue. The other victim was taken to the hospital.

Police discovered a trail of blood from where Kios’s body was discovered and a Ford Fusion on the south side of the park. There appeared to be blood stains on the inside door panel of the passenger door. Several unidentified males at the scene said that Kios was their brother, although they refused to provide their names at the time and were uncooperative with police, court documents said.

Several vehicles fled from the park after the shooting, the court documents said. The shooter was in a “beat-up red sedan,” according to one caller.

About 20 minutes after the Franklin Park shooting, a police officer saw a vehicle that matched the description frantically speed toward Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center. Police followed the vehicle to MultiCare Deaconess Hospital, the documents said. The driver got out of the car and started screaming for help. Two people with gunshot wounds were also located in the car. The driver told police that he was at Franklin Park when the two people were shot.

Just two days before the shooting, three teenagers and a 40-year-old man were shot early in the morning in another park Dutch Jake’s Park in West Central Spokane, police said.