Prep roundup: Navi Islam-Zwart leads undefeated Cheney volleyball over West Valley

From staff reports

Roundup of Tuesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

For the second day in a row, the poor air quality prohibited outdoor activities in much of the region.

Volleyball

Nonleague

Cheney 3, West Valley 0: Navi Islam-Zwart had 12 kills with five aces and the Blackhawks (4-0) swept the Eagles (0-2) 25-14, 25-17, 25-21. Haleigh Ghering had 26 assists for Cheney.

Central Valley 3, North Central 0: Tatyana Jennings had 10 kills, Maddy Joswick had 16 digs and the Bears (1-2) swept the Wolfpack (0-3) 25-22, 25-20, 25-20. Stephanie Leach had nine kills for NC.

Coeur d’Alene 3, Lewis and Clark 0: Paisley Goings had eight kills with two aces and the visiting Vikings (7-0) swept the Tigers (1-2) 25-17, 25-21, 26-24. Abby Graves had 10 kills for LC.

Ferris 3, Northwest Christian 0: Emma Hutchinson and Kennedy Smith had six kills apiece and the Saxons (3-0) swept the visiting Crusaders (1-2) 25-8, 25-13, 25-17.

East Valley 3, Timberlake 0: Kaiden Davis had seven kills and the Knights (1-2) swept the visiting Tigers (0-4) 25-13, 25-10, 25-21.

Colville 3, Rogers 0: Bayley Benson had 12 kills and the Crimson Hawks (3-1) beat the visiting Pirates (0-3) 25-20, 25-16, 25-20.

Pullman 3, Colfax 2: Margot Keane had 11 kills and the Greyhounds (2-1) beat the visiting Bulldogs (0-1) 20-25, 25-14, 21-25, 29-27, 15-11.

Northeast A

Lakeside 3, Newport 0: Avery Haff had eight kills and the Eagles (2-1, 2-1) beat the visiting Grizzlies (0-5, 0-3) 25-18, 25-16, 25-6.

Freeman 3, Deer Park 0: Jaycee Goldsmith had seven kills and the Scotties (4-0, 3-0) swept the visiting Stags (1-2, 1-1) 25-12, 25-14, 25-17.

Riverside 3, Medical Lake 2: Brynn Sedora had 10 kills with five aces and the visiting Rams (1-2) beat the Cardinals (1-2) 18-25, 25-22, 13-25, 25-17, 15-10. Rylie Spring had 16 kills for Medical Lake.

Northeast 2B

Liberty 3, Chewelah 0: Kendall Denny had nine kills with four aces and the visiting Lancers (3-0, 2-0) swept the Cougars (2-2, 0-2) 26-24, 25-21, 25-14.

Northeast 1B

Odessa 3, Valley Christian 0: Hayden Schuh had six kills, six digs and two blocks and the Tigers (2-1, 1-0) swept the Panthers (0-1, 0-1) 25-4, 25-15, 25-8.

Northport 3, Inchelium 0: Olivia Corcoran had five kills and 12 assists and the Mustangs (2-2) swept the visiting Hornets (0-1) 30-28, 25-18, 25-10.

Wellpinit 3, Columbia (Hunters) 0: Wellpinit (1-1) swept the Lions (0-1) 25-18, 25-23, 25-19.

Nonleague

Reardan 3, Garfield-Palouse 0: Emma Flaa had six kills, Coalie Whitman added 10 aces and the Screaming Eagles (3-0) swept the Vikings (0-1) 25-11, 25-13, 25-19 in a nonleague match.

Oakesdale 3, DeSales 0: Gianna Anderson had 10 kills with four aces and the visiting Nighthawks (2-0) swept the Irish (0-1) 25-4, 25-15, 25-8 in a nonleague match.