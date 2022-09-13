The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Clear Day 68° Clear
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Navi Islam-Zwart leads undefeated Cheney volleyball over West Valley

Sept. 13, 2022 Updated Tue., Sept. 13, 2022 at 10:45 p.m.

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

From staff reports

Roundup of Tuesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

For the second day in a row, the poor air quality prohibited outdoor activities in much of the region.

Volleyball

Nonleague

Cheney 3, West Valley 0: Navi Islam-Zwart had 12 kills with five aces and the Blackhawks (4-0) swept the Eagles (0-2) 25-14, 25-17, 25-21. Haleigh Ghering had 26 assists for Cheney.

Central Valley 3, North Central 0: Tatyana Jennings had 10 kills, Maddy Joswick had 16 digs and the Bears (1-2) swept the Wolfpack (0-3) 25-22, 25-20, 25-20. Stephanie Leach had nine kills for NC.

Coeur d’Alene 3, Lewis and Clark 0: Paisley Goings had eight kills with two aces and the visiting Vikings (7-0) swept the Tigers (1-2) 25-17, 25-21, 26-24. Abby Graves had 10 kills for LC.

Ferris 3, Northwest Christian 0: Emma Hutchinson and Kennedy Smith had six kills apiece and the Saxons (3-0) swept the visiting Crusaders (1-2) 25-8, 25-13, 25-17.

East Valley 3, Timberlake 0: Kaiden Davis had seven kills and the Knights (1-2) swept the visiting Tigers (0-4) 25-13, 25-10, 25-21.

Colville 3, Rogers 0: Bayley Benson had 12 kills and the Crimson Hawks (3-1) beat the visiting Pirates (0-3) 25-20, 25-16, 25-20.

Pullman 3, Colfax 2: Margot Keane had 11 kills and the Greyhounds (2-1) beat the visiting Bulldogs (0-1) 20-25, 25-14, 21-25, 29-27, 15-11.

Northeast A

Lakeside 3, Newport 0: Avery Haff had eight kills and the Eagles (2-1, 2-1) beat the visiting Grizzlies (0-5, 0-3) 25-18, 25-16, 25-6.

Freeman 3, Deer Park 0: Jaycee Goldsmith had seven kills and the Scotties (4-0, 3-0) swept the visiting Stags (1-2, 1-1) 25-12, 25-14, 25-17.

Riverside 3, Medical Lake 2: Brynn Sedora had 10 kills with five aces and the visiting Rams (1-2) beat the Cardinals (1-2) 18-25, 25-22, 13-25, 25-17, 15-10. Rylie Spring had 16 kills for Medical Lake.

Northeast 2B

Liberty 3, Chewelah 0: Kendall Denny had nine kills with four aces and the visiting Lancers (3-0, 2-0) swept the Cougars (2-2, 0-2) 26-24, 25-21, 25-14.

Northeast 1B

Odessa 3, Valley Christian 0: Hayden Schuh had six kills, six digs and two blocks and the Tigers (2-1, 1-0) swept the Panthers (0-1, 0-1) 25-4, 25-15, 25-8.

Northport 3, Inchelium 0: Olivia Corcoran had five kills and 12 assists and the Mustangs (2-2) swept the visiting Hornets (0-1) 30-28, 25-18, 25-10.

Wellpinit 3, Columbia (Hunters) 0: Wellpinit (1-1) swept the Lions (0-1) 25-18, 25-23, 25-19.

Nonleague

Reardan 3, Garfield-Palouse 0: Emma Flaa had six kills, Coalie Whitman added 10 aces and the Screaming Eagles (3-0) swept the Vikings (0-1) 25-11, 25-13, 25-19 in a nonleague match.

Oakesdale 3, DeSales 0: Gianna Anderson had 10 kills with four aces and the visiting Nighthawks (2-0) swept the Irish (0-1) 25-4, 25-15, 25-8 in a nonleague match.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Top stories in High school sports

Most read stories