Spokane Valley Senior Center hosting resource fair

From staff reports

The 2022 Senior Resource Fair is coming to the Spokane Valley Senior Center on Monday.

The fair will run 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday at CenterPlace Regional Event Center, 2425 N. Discovery Place in Spokane Valley. Attendance is free and no preregistration is necessary.

Seniors will be able to meet with representatives of more than 30 local businesses and agencies, including the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program, Spokane Valley Partners Mobile Food Bank, SNAP, Meals on Wheels, Aging and Long Term Care of Eastern Washington, and various senior housing facilities, health care programs and in-home care service providers. A complete list is available at spokanevalley.org/seniorresourcefair.

For more information, call the senior center at (509) 926-1937 or email Kendall May at kmay@spokanevalley.org.