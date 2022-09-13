Two shot on South Hill; deputies searching for third person

Spokane County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting on the South Hill that injured at least two people on Sunday night.

Deputies responded to the 5800 block of Magnolia Street at 8:35 p.m. Sunday amid reports a man and woman had been shot while in their car. A news release from the sheriff’s office said the call included a report that “some type of deal, possibly drugs” went bad.

The two fled the area and sought medical treatment. They received treatment for their wounds and are expected to recover, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies are asking for the public’s help in identifying a third person who was seen fleeing the area on foot. The sheriff’s office described the person as a Black male in his teens or 20s who was possibly wearing dark athletic clothes. It is unknown if he was injured.

Deputies discovered bullet casings in the road and interviewed witnesses. They also contacted the man and woman who were shot after they arrived at the hospital.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting or who can help identify the third person is asked to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.