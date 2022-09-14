Fall is in the air - and in our coffee cups - as pumpkin spice season arrives

With Labor Day behind us and the pumpkin spice latte back at Starbucks, fall is clearly just over the horizon, and local coffee shops are jumping right on the hay ride. Here’s a round-up of fall-themed beverages from your favorite local spots.

Hello Sugar has an expanding list of options from their Punkin Latte to a year-round list of Harry Potter-themed menu items. Their fall menu includes a caramel apple cider, an apple chai and, of course, pumpkin donuts. And this season, every drink comes with one mini pumpkin donut to-go. Hello Sugar has locations in Kendall Yards (419 N. Nettleton St.) and Liberty Lake (1950 N. Harvest Parkway). For information, visit hellosugarspokane.com.

Atticus Coffee & Gifts’ year-round menu features a white chocolate maple spice latte and a spicy hot chocolate alongside seasonal treats from local bakeries. Atticus Coffee & Gifts is located at 222 N Howard St. For information, visit Atticus Coffee & Gifts on Facebook or call (509) 747-0336.

Indaba is currently offering a pumpkin spice latte, white chocolate pumpkin spice latte and butterscotch latte. And later this month, when their fall menu officially launches, the list will include a cinnamon maple chai with maple syrup, cinnamon and mandala spicy chai; a caramel cardamom latte with caramel syrup, cardamom syrup and orange oil; and a Cold Fashioned with cold brew, maple syrup, orange oil, cherry bitters and orange peel. Indaba has two West Central locations (1425 W. Broadway Ave. and 1315 W. Summit Pkwy.) and one downtown (518 W. Riverside Ave.). For information, visit indabacoffee.com or call (509) 822-7182.

Brews Bros Coffee Bar is offering a Pumpkin Bliss latte, make with a blend of pumpkin spice, white chocolate and cinnamon; a pumpkin chai latte, made with real pumpkin puree; an Autumn Fog tea, similar to a London Fog but made with a cinnamon tea and seasonal spices; and an apple pie latte. The coffee lounge also offers a selection of seasonal pastries from Bushels Bakery. Brews Bros Coffee Bar is located at 734 W Sprague Ave. For information, call (509) 456-5858.

First Avenue Coffee’s official fall menu will drop near the end of September but in the meantime, their team recommends the bananas Foster latte, the blackberry latte and the chai latte. First Avenue Coffee is located at 1011 W. First Avenue. For information, visit First Avenue Coffee on Instagram @damngoodcoffee or call (509) 863-9442.

If you want to try making your own pumpkin spice lattes at home, here’s a recipe from @mad_about_food on TikTok: tiktok.com/t/ZTRPKhR9W.

Add a can of light coconut milk (@mad_about_food recommends the Thai Kitchen brand), 1 cup of brown sugar or coconut sugar, a tablespoon of pumpkin pie spice and a pinch of salt to a small saucepan and bring to a boil. Reduce to a simmer for about 15 minutes. Cool and transfer to a jar or your storage container of choice. Note: The syrup should be good for two weeks if stored in a fridge.

Now make two shots of espresso. Froth some half-and-half with a tablespoon or so of your pumpkin spice latte syrup, pour over the espresso and top with a little more pumpkin pie spice.