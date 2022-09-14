The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Spokane, Washington
News >  Crime/Public Safety

Man found this summer at Fish Lake trailhead died from ‘methamphetamine intoxication’

Sept. 14, 2022 Updated Wed., Sept. 14, 2022 at 7:36 p.m.

By Garrett Cabeza garrettc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135

A 62-year-old man died from “methamphetamine intoxication” this summer at the Fish Lake trailhead in Spokane.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled Willard Neighbour’s death an accident. 

The Spokane Police Department responded to a call about a body at the trailhead around 6:45 p.m. July 14, police spokeswoman Julie Humphreys said in July.

Neighbour was discovered in the brush, away from the main trail where most people bike or walk, she said.

