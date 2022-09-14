Man found this summer at Fish Lake trailhead died from ‘methamphetamine intoxication’

A 62-year-old man died from “methamphetamine intoxication” this summer at the Fish Lake trailhead in Spokane.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled Willard Neighbour’s death an accident.

The Spokane Police Department responded to a call about a body at the trailhead around 6:45 p.m. July 14, police spokeswoman Julie Humphreys said in July.

Neighbour was discovered in the brush, away from the main trail where most people bike or walk, she said.