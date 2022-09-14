Prep roundup: Teryn Gardner scores twice to lead Mead girls soccer; Jessica Waters hits two grand slams for Mt. Spokane slowpitch

From staff reports

Roundup of Wednesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Slowpitch softball

Mt. Spokane 32, Cheney 1: Jessica Waters went 4 for 6 with two grand slams and 12 RBIs and the Wildcats (4-0, 1-0) beat the host Blackhawks (0-3, 0-1) in a league game.

University 19, Lewis and Clark 0: Maliyah Mann went 2 for 3 with four RBIs, a home run and two runs and the Titans (3-1, 1-0) shut out the visiting Tigers (1-2, 0-1) in a league game. Abby Watkins went 3 for 4 with two doubles and two runs for U-Hi.

Gonzaga Prep 11, North Central 1: Sydney Wysocki went 2 for 3 with one RBI and two runs scored and the Bullpups (2-1) beat the visiting Wolfpack (0-4) in a league game.

Central Valley 22, Rogers 4: Maddie Saty went 4 for 5 with four RBIs and two runs and the Bears (2-1) beat the visiting Pirates (2-2) in a nonleague game. Grace Melcher went 2 for 4 and hit one home run with three RBIs while Sierra Fischer added four RBIs, three runs and a double for CV.

Mead 8, Ridgeline 2: Destinie Startin went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs and the Panthers (3-0, 1-0) beat the visiting Falcons (1-2, 0-1) in a league game. Campbell Brose went 2 for 2 and added two RBIs for Mead.

Girls soccer

Mead 5, Central Valley 1: Teryn Gardner scored two goals and the visiting Panthers (3-2-0) defeated the Bears (0-4-0) in a nonleague game. Reese Walker assisted on three goals for Mead.

Lewis and Clark 4, Mt. Spokane 2: Gwen Bafus had one goal and one assist and the Tigers (4-0) beat the visiting Wildcats (3-1) in a nonleague game at Hart Field.

Gonzaga Prep 3, Cheney 2 (OT): Keegan Austin scored the winning goal in overtime and the Bullpups (5-1) topped the visiting Blackhawks (2-2) in a nonleague game.

University 2, Shadle Park 0: Bella Longo scored two goals and the Titans (4-0) beat the visiting Highlanders (0-2) in a nonleague game.

Clarkston 3, Ferris 0: Rebecca Skinner scored a goal with an assist and the Bantams (2-0-1) beat the visiting Saxons (2-2) in a nonleague game.

Lakeside 8, Newport 0: Paige Edwards-Kevin scored a hat trick and the Eagles (3-0, 3-0) beat the Grizzlies (0-3, 0-3) in a Northeast A game. Reese Huntley added a pair of goals for Lakeside.

Riverside 6, Medical Lake 1: Mayson Husfloen registered a hat trick and the visiting Rams (1-2, 1-2) beat the Cardinals (1-2-0, 1-1) in a Northeast A game. Bree Waldron added two goals for Lakeside.

Lake City 10, Moscow 1: The Timberwolves (5-0-0, 4-0) beat the visiting Bears (6-3-0, 5-3) in an Inland Empire 5A/4A League game.

Coeur d’Alene Charter 8, St. Maries 0: Maddie Daigle scored three goals and the visiting Panthers (4-0, 3-0) shut out the Lumberjacks (1-6, 1-6) in an Intermountain League game.

Volleyball

Mt. Spokane 3, Gonzaga Prep 0: Jillian Davis had 10 kills and the visiting Wildcats (2-0) swept the Bullpups (2-3) 25-13, 25-10, 25-22 in a nonleague match.

Ridgeline 3, Shadle Park 0: Corrine Westby had 10 kills with five aces and the visiting Falcons (2-1) beat the Highlanders (1-2) 25-19, 25-16, 25-11 in a nonleague match. Hailey Steel led SP with 10 digs and two aces.

Mead 3, Lewis and Clark 0: Cassie Moeller had 17 kills with 13 digs and the visiting Panthers (2-0) swept the Tigers (1-3) 25-20, 25-17, 25-17 in a nonleague match.

North Central 3, West Valley 1: Stephanie Leach had 12 kills and the visiting Wolfpack (1-3) beat the Eagles (0-3) 18-25, 25-23, 25-20, 25-13 in a nonleague match.

Riverside 3, Northwest Christian 0: Brynn Sedera had six kills and the visiting Rams (2-2) swept the Crusaders (1-3) 25-22, 25-14, 25-20 in a nonleague match. Kaitlyn Waters led Northwest Christian with six kills.

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 3, Columbia (Burbank) 0: Taylor Galbreath had seven kills and the Broncos (2-0) beat the Coyotes (0-4) 25-10, 25-5, 25-18 in a nonleague match. Megan Melcher added 14 aces and three digs for LRS.

Oakesdale 3, Liberty 0: Gianna Anderson had 14 kills, six aces and the Nighthawks (2-0) swept the visiting Lancers (2-1) 25-17, 27-25, 25-10 in a nonleague match. Kendall Denny recorded 15 digs and two aces for Liberty.

Kettle Falls 3, Chesterton Academy 0.

Tekoa-Rosalia 3, Selkirk 1.

Cross country

Boys

Mt. Spokane 15, Central Valley 45; MtS 20, Cheney 36; Cheney 17, CV 44: Parker Westermann (Mt. Spokane) won in 16 minutes, 26 seconds.

Mead 16, Gonzaga Prep 45; North Central 18, Gonzaga Prep 42. GP 25, University 32; Mead 15, U-Hi 48; NC 15, U-Hi 46: Noah Holden (Mead) won in 17:04.

Rogers 28, Clarkston 28: Mark Tadzhimatov (Clarkston) won in 19:18.

Pullman 28, West Valley 29: Tony Belko (WV) won in 16:32.

Shadle Park 17, East Valley 42: Luke Hammond (SP) won in 17:19.

Girls

Mt. Spokane 25, Central Valley 30; MtS 24, Cheney 31; CV 24, Cheney 31: Madi Gerlofs (CV) won in 24:07.

Mead 16, Gonzaga Prep 42; North Central 20, G-Prep 35; University 17, G-Prep 40; Mead 19, U-Hi 36; U-Hi 23, NC 32: Charlotte Cullen (Mead) won in 20:13.

Lewis and Clark 16, Ferris 47; LC 21, Ridgeline 36; Ridgeline 17, Ferris 42: Bridget Burns (LC) won in 20:23.

Clarkston 15, Rogers DNF: Ellabelle Taylor (Rogers) won in 23:35.

West Valley 15, Pullman 44: Roxanne Fredericksen (WV) won in 19:42

East Valley 18, Shadle Park 40: Logan Hofstee (EV) won in 18:39.