Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Teryn Gardner scores twice to lead Mead girls soccer; Jessica Waters hits two grand slams for Mt. Spokane slowpitch

Sept. 14, 2022 Updated Thu., Sept. 15, 2022 at 12:04 a.m.

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

From staff reports

Roundup of Wednesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Slowpitch softball

Mt. Spokane 32, Cheney 1: Jessica Waters went 4 for 6 with two grand slams and 12 RBIs and the Wildcats (4-0, 1-0) beat the host Blackhawks (0-3, 0-1) in a league game.

University 19, Lewis and Clark 0: Maliyah Mann went 2 for 3 with four RBIs, a home run and two runs and the Titans (3-1, 1-0) shut out the visiting Tigers (1-2, 0-1) in a league game. Abby Watkins went 3 for 4 with two doubles and two runs for U-Hi.

Gonzaga Prep 11, North Central 1: Sydney Wysocki went 2 for 3 with one RBI and two runs scored and the Bullpups (2-1) beat the visiting Wolfpack (0-4) in a league game.

Central Valley 22, Rogers 4: Maddie Saty went 4 for 5 with four RBIs and two runs and the Bears (2-1) beat the visiting Pirates (2-2) in a nonleague game. Grace Melcher went 2 for 4 and hit one home run with three RBIs while Sierra Fischer added four RBIs, three runs and a double for CV.

Mead 8, Ridgeline 2: Destinie Startin went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs and the Panthers (3-0, 1-0) beat the visiting Falcons (1-2, 0-1) in a league game. Campbell Brose went 2 for 2 and added two RBIs for Mead.

Girls soccer

Mead 5, Central Valley 1: Teryn Gardner scored two goals and the visiting Panthers (3-2-0) defeated the Bears (0-4-0) in a nonleague game. Reese Walker assisted on three goals for Mead.

Lewis and Clark 4, Mt. Spokane 2: Gwen Bafus had one goal and one assist and the Tigers (4-0) beat the visiting Wildcats (3-1) in a nonleague game at Hart Field.

Gonzaga Prep 3, Cheney 2 (OT): Keegan Austin scored the winning goal in overtime and the Bullpups (5-1) topped the visiting Blackhawks (2-2) in a nonleague game.

University 2, Shadle Park 0: Bella Longo scored two goals and the Titans (4-0) beat the visiting Highlanders (0-2) in a nonleague game.

Clarkston 3, Ferris 0: Rebecca Skinner scored a goal with an assist and the Bantams (2-0-1) beat the visiting Saxons (2-2) in a nonleague game.

Lakeside 8, Newport 0: Paige Edwards-Kevin scored a hat trick and the Eagles (3-0, 3-0) beat the Grizzlies (0-3, 0-3) in a Northeast A game. Reese Huntley added a pair of goals for Lakeside.

Riverside 6, Medical Lake 1: Mayson Husfloen registered a hat trick and the visiting Rams (1-2, 1-2) beat the Cardinals (1-2-0, 1-1) in a Northeast A game. Bree Waldron added two goals for Lakeside.

Lake City 10, Moscow 1: The Timberwolves (5-0-0, 4-0) beat the visiting Bears (6-3-0, 5-3) in an Inland Empire 5A/4A League game.

Coeur d’Alene Charter 8, St. Maries 0: Maddie Daigle scored three goals and the visiting Panthers (4-0, 3-0) shut out the Lumberjacks (1-6, 1-6) in an Intermountain League game.

Volleyball

Mt. Spokane 3, Gonzaga Prep 0: Jillian Davis had 10 kills and the visiting Wildcats (2-0) swept the Bullpups (2-3) 25-13, 25-10, 25-22 in a nonleague match.

Ridgeline 3, Shadle Park 0: Corrine Westby had 10 kills with five aces and the visiting Falcons (2-1) beat the Highlanders (1-2) 25-19, 25-16, 25-11 in a nonleague match. Hailey Steel led SP with 10 digs and two aces.

Mead 3, Lewis and Clark 0: Cassie Moeller had 17 kills with 13 digs and the visiting Panthers (2-0) swept the Tigers (1-3) 25-20, 25-17, 25-17 in a nonleague match.

North Central 3, West Valley 1: Stephanie Leach had 12 kills and the visiting Wolfpack (1-3) beat the Eagles (0-3) 18-25, 25-23, 25-20, 25-13 in a nonleague match. 

Riverside 3, Northwest Christian 0: Brynn Sedera had six kills and the visiting Rams (2-2) swept the Crusaders (1-3) 25-22, 25-14, 25-20 in a nonleague match. Kaitlyn Waters led Northwest Christian with six kills.

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 3, Columbia (Burbank) 0: Taylor Galbreath had seven kills and the Broncos (2-0) beat the Coyotes (0-4) 25-10, 25-5, 25-18 in a nonleague match. Megan Melcher added 14 aces and three digs for LRS.

Oakesdale 3, Liberty 0: Gianna Anderson had 14 kills, six aces and the Nighthawks (2-0) swept the visiting Lancers (2-1) 25-17, 27-25, 25-10 in a nonleague match. Kendall Denny recorded 15 digs and two aces for Liberty.

Kettle Falls 3, Chesterton Academy 0.

Tekoa-Rosalia 3, Selkirk 1.

Cross country

Boys

Mt. Spokane 15, Central Valley 45; MtS 20, Cheney 36; Cheney 17, CV 44: Parker Westermann (Mt. Spokane) won in 16 minutes, 26 seconds.

Mead 16, Gonzaga Prep 45; North Central 18, Gonzaga Prep 42. GP 25, University 32; Mead 15, U-Hi 48; NC 15, U-Hi 46: Noah Holden (Mead) won in 17:04.

Rogers 28, Clarkston 28: Mark Tadzhimatov (Clarkston) won in 19:18.

Pullman 28, West Valley 29: Tony Belko (WV) won in 16:32.

Shadle Park 17, East Valley 42: Luke Hammond (SP) won in 17:19.

Girls

Mt. Spokane 25, Central Valley 30; MtS 24, Cheney 31; CV 24, Cheney 31: Madi Gerlofs (CV) won in 24:07.

Mead 16, Gonzaga Prep 42; North Central 20, G-Prep 35; University 17, G-Prep 40; Mead 19, U-Hi 36; U-Hi 23, NC 32: Charlotte Cullen (Mead) won in 20:13.

Lewis and Clark 16, Ferris 47; LC 21, Ridgeline 36; Ridgeline 17, Ferris 42: Bridget Burns (LC) won in 20:23.

Clarkston 15, Rogers DNF: Ellabelle Taylor (Rogers) won in 23:35.

West Valley 15, Pullman 44: Roxanne Fredericksen (WV) won in 19:42

East Valley 18, Shadle Park 40: Logan Hofstee (EV) won in 18:39.

