Two minors airlifted to hospital after crash near Elk

Two children were airlifted to a hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon near Elk.

Initial information indicated the driver of a red Dodge truck was traveling on Elk Chattaroy Road around 2:50 p.m. and failed to yield the right of way when attempting to turn east on Nelson Road to a man driving a Kia Niro north on the road Elk-Chattaroy, according to a Spokane County Sheriff’s Office news release. The vehicles crashed at the intersection with Nelson Road.

Investigators believe the two minors in the truck were not wearing seat belts, deputies said. The driver of the Kia received minor injuries and was not taken to the hospital.

The intersection was closed for several hours while the investigation was conducted.