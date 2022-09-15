A Grip on Sports: From Slocumb to Adams and every deal in-between, there have been some iffy decisions for Seattle pro teams

A GRIP ON SPORTS • Sundays are for church and the NFL. Tuesdays are for tacos. Fridays for looking ahead to the weekend. Thursdays? A little of this, a little of that.

•••••••

• We were asked a question after the Seahawks’ win Sunday. Was the Jamal Adams’ trade the worst in Seattle sports history. We started to protest. Then stopped, mid-scoff. Wow. Is it OK to answer … maybe?

The first thoughts, of course, took us to the Mariners. They have had so many. From Jason Varitek and Derek Lowe for Heathcliff Slocumb through Adam Jones and Chris Tillman for Erik Bedard to Robinson Cano, Edwin Diaz and a bunch of money for Jarred Kelenic, the M’s are the gold standard for bad Northwest deals.

Of course there is the Olden Polynice trade. You don’t remember that one? The Sonics drafted Scottie Pippen in 1987. Traded him seconds later to the Bulls for Polynice. Michael Jordan is eternally thankful.

The Seahawks have made dumb deals before. Heck, this is the team that traded down in 1977, thus allowing the Cowboys to draft Tony Dorsett. And packaged more-than-solid center Max Unger with a first-round pick for Jimmy Graham in 2014. But the Adams trade is starting to ooze its way to the top. Maybe all the way to the top in Seattle sports lore.

Why? It was not just the trade, which included two first round picks as well as a third. Plus safety Bradley McDougald. Sure, that’s a lot of capital. But the Hawks compounded the issue by not negotiating a new deal with Adams at the time, leading to last year’s drama and adding more smoke in an area that didn’t need it.

The only way to end that, of course, was to give Adams more money than any other safety, which Seattle did. Fire extinguished, but at what cost?

The team also didn’t know how to use him at first. And when the Hawks finally figured it out, he’s had negligible impact. Mainly because ha has been hurt so often as to be nearly invisible. Is he great when he’s on the field? Sure. But with another leg injury – suffered in the opener – that may need surgery and keep him out much of the season, he hasn’t been worth the capital – draft or financial.

The worst ever trade?

Two things sabotage that premise. The Jets don’t seem to have used the picks wisely – do Alijah Vera-Tucker and Garrett Wilson move the needle for you? – and the Hawks received a pick in return. That turned out to be rookie corner Coby Bryant, who has a good chance to help in the future.

But there is no denying Adams has not contributed to the level of his compensation. At least not yet.

• College football fans are accustomed to the local teams punching above their weight class. Not just the past decade, but for as long as anyone can remember. Such was the case last week in Madison, as the Cougars, 17.5-point underdogs, shocked Wisconsin and a national TV audience.

That came a week after their Palouse neighbors from Moscow gave WSU a scare in Martin Stadium. The Vandals continued the tradition last weekend as well, almost dousing Indiana’s season before it really began. But the Hoosiers asserted themselves in the second half for a 35-22 victory.

The most dependable giant killers of the past decade and a half, however, have resided in Cheney. Eastern Washington has ruined so many FBS seasons over the years (right Washington State and Oregon State?), we’ve come to expect it. Or at least expect one heck of a scare.

That wasn’t the case last Saturday however, unless you count Oregon scaring scoring records in its 70-14 win.

That’s too bad and possibly symptomatic of a future without the Eagles flying into the rich kids’ stadium and not only taking their purse but their pride as well.

In three weeks – after a bye Saturday and a key Big Sky game in Cheney against Montana State ­– the Eagles will have another chance. A slim one, sure, but a chance. Florida, the SEC team that handled Pac-12 power Utah to open the season, will serve as Eastern’s host to greet October. The Eagles will bring home ¾-of-a-million dollars for the trip. But, this year at least, there is little chance of also bringing home a win.

•••

WSU: Colorado State may be better than it’s showed in its first two games – both losses – especially on offense. And the Rams may be facing a Cougar team without three starters, lost to injuries against Wisconsin. Colton Clark delves into that possibility in this story. … Colton also has this story on Billy Riviere’s 38-yard reception against the Badgers. It was the first catch by a Washington State tight end since Andrei Lintz had a couple in the 2011 Apple Cup. How long ago was that? So long we were covering the Cougs. … Jon Wilner has WSU third in his Pac-12 power rankings and fourth in the West. … Elsewhere in the Pac-12 and college football, Washington is actually favored as the Huskies welcome in No. 11 Michigan State. … Oregon is looking for more explosive plays but that may take settling on its offensive line. The Ducks are paying to host No. 12 BYU on Saturday. … Oregon State is playing at Providence Park this weekend, hosting Montana State. It is sold out. … The Colorado offense seems better in practice. … Utah has a tradition of great NFL defenders. … A comeback tale is great anywhere, including at UCLA. … USC has a cornerback it will match up against anyone. … Arizona State should be able to bounce back against Eastern Michigan. … Arizona needs to get back on schedule. … In basketball news, Arizona welcomes in a key in-state recruit.

Gonzaga: The Bulldog women will not have their full complement of scholarship players this season, a fact revealed in this Jim Allen story about the upcoming season.

Idaho: Close only counts in clichés, or something like that. The Vandals, however, can take some solace, pride even, in having played two Power Five members close to begin the season. Next up is the home opener against Drake.

EWU: As we mentioned above, 14th-ranked Eastern is in the middle of a bye week. That doesn’t mean Dan Thompson is taking the week off, however. He has this Big Sky notebook which leads off looking at a tough stretch that looms when the Eagles return to the field against visiting Montana State on Sept. 17. … Elsewhere in the Big Sky, Portland State is ticked it does not get to play in Providence Park anymore. … Montana faces off with Indiana State this week. … Weber State believes in the process. … Northern Colorado lost to Lamar last season.

Preps: Dave Nichols has a roundup of Wednesday’s action.

Mariners: Julio Rodriguez sure knows how to cleanse the palate after a tough loss. Lead off the next one with a home run. On the first pitch. It began a 6-1 victory over the Padres. Can anyone say Jose Altuve? That’s who such actions make us bring to mind. … The road to respectability takes many turns. This Athletic story delves into the most important recent ones.

Seahawks: How did the Hawks contain Russell Wilson? They had a defensive plan that worked. Can others replicate it? Sure. But it was Seattle that came up with it. This story shouldn’t be missed. … Uchenna Nwosu played a big part in that. … Geno Smith is happy to be where he is right now. … We had our thoughts on Adams. Matt Calkins has his in the Times. … Josh Jones is the man in the spotlight now.

•••

• The Oregon Coast is beautiful in spots. Heck, the entire West Coast is incredible. We are in the middle of a tour and find the sand, surf and water so relaxing. Too bad we have to get up each morning and harsh the mellow by thinking about sports. If there were only a way to avoid doing that. Until later …