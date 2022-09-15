Arts Wrap: ‘Wizard of Oz’ at Civic, Symphony Sessions at Wonder Building

Spokane Civic Theatre’s production of “The Wizard of Oz” opens this weekend. Based on L. Frank Baum’s classic tale, “The Wizard of Oz” features iconic music from the 1939 film of the same name.

Directed by Kathie Doyle-Lipe with music director Henry McNulty, the stage adaptation follows a young girl named Dorothy as she travels from Kansas, over the rainbow and onward to the fantastical Land of Oz.

Staged in the Margot and Robert Ogden Main Stage, shows begin at 7:30 p.m. on Thursdays-Saturdays and 2 p.m. on Sundays through Oct. 16. Performances on Sept. 24 and Oct. 8 will begin at 2 p.m. For information, visit spokanecivictheatre.com or call (509) 325-2507.

Symphony Sessions

An ensemble of Spokane Symphony musicians conducted by music director James Lowe will visit the Wonder Building at 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22 for a casual evening of classics featuring works by Steve Reich, Arvo Pärt, György Ligeti and Jessie Montgomery among others.

Organizers hope the event offers attendees an opportunity to grab a beer and a burger and experience the symphony in a more welcoming, unconventional setting.

For information, visit spokanesymphony.org or call the box office at (509) 624-1200. Tickets are $29.