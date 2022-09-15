Hip-hop heads to the Spokane Arena in the form of Trippie Redd

It’s been a quick rise for emerging rap sensation Trippie Redd, who will perform Saturday at the Spokane Arena. Redd, 23, popped out of nowhere courtesy of a couple of online tracks. His catchy “Love Scars” received more than 8 million views on YouTube five years ago.

His emo rap, which is bolstered by energy provided by Redd’s love of metal and punk, helped him score a record deal with Universal’s Strainge Entertainment.

Redd’s unique style and ability to veer from rapper to singer has served him well. His 2008 debut album, “Life’s a Trip,” debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 album chart, with the singles, “Taking a Walk” and “A Love Letter to You 3,” each landing in the Billboard Top 10.

Redd, who hails from Canton, Ohio, is touring behind his fourth album, “Trip at Knight.” The brash entertainer hits with atmospheric, celebratory tunes, which are occasionally dreamy. The anthemic “MP5” is Redd’s high-water mark on an album that’s filled with songs that are compelling and direct.